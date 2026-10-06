Saps pushes ahead with Shadrack Sibiya disciplinary hearing

Disciplinary proceedings against the top cop were halted after his legal team filed an urgent Labour Court application to stop the proceedings.

The South African Police Service (Saps) refuses to take its foot off the pedal in the case against suspended Deputy Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, insisting disciplinary proceedings will continue despite his mounting legal battles.

This follows reports that disciplinary proceedings against the top cop were halted on Monday, 5 October 2026, after his legal team filed an urgent Labour Court application to stop the proceedings.

Allegations

The 59-year-old Sibiya is accused of corruption and misconduct at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating criminal and political interference in the police service.

Adding to Sibiya’s troubles are allegations that he was linked to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, the alleged criminal cartel figure at the centre of a growing scandal.

Disciplinary

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the disciplinary proceedings against Sibiya are proceeding and have not been halted.

Mathe said the disciplinary hearing and the Labour Court proceedings are separate matters and have been running in parallel.

“The disciplinary hearing was heard today, with the Applicant’s request for a postponement granted. The matter has been postponed to 12 October 2026 to allow him an opportunity to consult with his legal representatives in preparation for the hearing,” Mathe said.

“The urgent application before the Labour Court was also heard today and has been adjourned to allow Saps to file its opposing papers and allow the Applicant to file his Replying Affidavit before the matter can be heard by the Court.”

More troubles

Mathe added that the Labour Court matter remains sub judice, and Saps will therefore refrain from commenting on the merits of the matter.

Meanwhile, Sibiya faces mounting legal and disciplinary challenges, with his legal team saying the Saps served him with an additional disciplinary notice.

The development emerged during his bail proceedings in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 1 October 2026, where his legal representative, Rashaad Moosa, took the stand in support of his application for release.

Firearm charge

Moosa also confirmed that the state had brought an additional firearm-related charge against Sibiya, stemming from a gun allegedly discovered in his vehicle when he was arrested.

“The state is now alleging a contravention by Mr Sibiya of the Firearms Control Act. I think the issue relates to the storage of the firearm,” he told the court.

The court heard that Sibiya is facing three separate disciplinary notices within Saps, with proceedings relating to different sets of allegations.

One disciplinary hearing is scheduled to run from 2 to 6 November 2026, and again between 10 and 20 November.