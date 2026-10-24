Sergeant Fannie Nkosi resigns from Saps amid legal woes

Nkosi has been in custody since April.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi has officially left the South African Police Service (Saps), following the submission of his resignation on Friday, 23 October 2026.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, confirmed to The Citizen on Saturday, 24 October, that the Saps received Nkosi’s resignation.

The now-former sergeant was suspended earlier this year after his testimony at the Madlanga commission, where he discussed alleged links between senior police officials and suspected underworld figures.

He was attached to the Gauteng police’s organised crime unit.

Fannie Nkosi remains behind bars after Saps resignation

Nkosi was arrested on 2 April after his house in Pretoria North was raided, where items recovered included an R5 rifle, a revolver, a 9mm firearm, ammunition, a stun grenade, and official Saps dockets.

He has been in police custody since then after he was denied bail on 22 April 2026.

His leave to appeal application was dismissed by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 22 June.

Nkosi faces a wide range of charges, including unlawful possession of explosives, multiple counts related to the failure to safeguard firearms and ammunition, defeating the administration of justice, theft, and money laundering.

The police also discovered R52 700 in cash hidden beneath a mattress.

In the latest, Nkosi seeks a review of the decision to prosecute him.

His legal team filed representations with the NPA, asking prosecutors to reconsider pursuing a criminal case against him.

The outcome was supposed to be delivered on 15 October, however, state prosecutor Tholoana Sekhonyana told the court that the process remained outstanding.

“The matter is on the roll for the outcome of representations. The defence needs representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions,” Sekhonyana said.

The matter has been postponed to 5 November.

A separate case

Nkosi faces additional charges of fraud, theft, and evidence tampering stemming from allegations that he fraudulently obtained a police docket in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, by posing as a senior police officer from Saps head office.

It is alleged that after the docket was returned, key evidence had been tampered with.

The case in question relates to a November 2022 arrest of a suspect involving dagga, unlicensed firearms, and explosives.

Nkosi further stands accused of acting as an intermediary between former deputy national police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and alleged underworld figures, including Katiso “KT” Molefe and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.