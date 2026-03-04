Top cop denies perjury amid Ipid investigation

Saps official Tebello Mosikili opened a theft case after R10 000 was allegedly stolen.

Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili denies she committed perjury, telling Parliament’s ad hoc committee that allegations against her are unfounded.

Mosikili appeared before the committee in Cape Town on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, where she was questioned about both the disbandment of the political killings task team and a separate theft case that has since become the subject of an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Theft case and bribery allegations

It was previously alleged that Mosikili accepted a R10 000 bribe to withdraw charges against two men accused of stealing her government-owned iPhone in July 2024 at a Makro store in Centurion.

News24 reported in early February 2025 that the suspects, alleged to be store employees, had offered Mosikili discounted appliances via unofficial means and scammed her instead.

However, an official case file reportedly states they stole her belongings while helping load groceries into her car and later paid R10 000 for the case not to be enrolled.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the suspects were arrested, but did not appear in court due to ongoing investigations.

Ipid’s perjury investigation

Addressing the committee, Mosikili revealed that she opened the theft case after her cellphone, bank cards, official access cards and R10 000 in cash were stolen.

She said the cash was part of a sustenance allowance following travel to the United States.

“Normally, I take cash and I would deposit it in an account or exchange it to dollars,” she told MPs on Tuesday.

Mosikili said the theft investigation falls under the mandate of the South African Police Service (Saps), not Ipid, even though the watchdog is currently in possession of the docket.

“They are authoritised to investigate, but this is not their mandate of investigating a theft docket,” the top cop said.

She acknowledged that she had not formally lodged a complaint with Ipid’s executive director or pursued legal action regarding the investigation.

Mosikili testified that in August 2025, she received confirmation that she was under investigation by Ipid for perjury for allegedly deposing three contradictory statements – a handwritten version, a typed version and a supplementary affidavit.

Watch the ad hoc committee below:

‘All statements were commissioned’

Describing the accusation as “jaw-dropping”, Mosikili denied the perjury allegation.

She said the handwritten statement was made at Lyttleton police station in Pretoria on the day of the theft, and a typed version was later produced because the ink on the original was “fading”.

According to Mosikili, the typed statement was prepared for the Saps’ loss control management office after she lost her state-issued phone.

“The docket has the original statement. It also has the supplementary statement.”

She said she had submitted an “elaborative” supplementary statement to “clarify certain issues with the investigators”.

When asked why Ipid would pursue a case against her if the information was inaccurate as she states, Mosikili suggested there may be other motives at play.

She added that she remains unaware of the current status of the investigation.

“Till today, I don’t know where I would have contradicted or perjured myself because all statements were commissioned.”

Mosikili testified earlier that after opening the case, she learnt of what she described as a possible syndicate operating in the Centurion area.

“I was told in shop itself there was more than one victim that were affected, all of them women.”

