Concern over safety of 10 anti-gang unit police officers in prison after bail denied

Ten out of 11 officers were denied bail this week.

The South African Policing Union (Sapu) has raised serious concerns about the safety of 10 Western Cape anti-gang unit (AGU) members who were denied bail and remanded in custody, warning that their detention at a notorious correctional facility places their lives at risk.

The South African Police Service (Saps) officers appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court this week, where they were denied bail following their arrest in connection with the murder of alleged former gang member Wade Price.

Price was arrested at his home in Manenberg, Cape Town, and allegedly died during interrogation on 4 December.

Western Cape anti-gang unit officers denied bail

The police officers involved in the arrest claimed that Price “complained of ear pain and collapsed during interrogation”.

However, an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) found that his death resulted from unnatural causes.

It is further alleged that Price’s friends were also assaulted during the incident.

As a result, 11 AGU members are facing multiple charges, including murder, four counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), four counts of kidnapping and one count of torture.

While 10 officers were denied bail, accused number nine was granted bail of R1 000 due to health-related concerns.

The nine male officers will be detained at the Brandvlei Correctional Centre, while the female officer will be held at Worcester Prison.

They are expected to return to court on 29 January 2026.

Union warns of safety risks in custody

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Sapu spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said the incarceration of the officers at the Brandvlei correctional facility — which houses members of the notorious numbers gang such the 26s, 27s and 28s — exposed them to significant danger, as they were being held alongside individuals they had previously helped to arrest.

“We are talking about members who are dealing with gangsterism within the province of the Western Cape.

“Clearly, them being taken to [Brandvlei] prison in this regard means they are there faced with some of the people they have taken into custody,” Thobakgale said.

He cautioned against prejudging the officers based on allegations alone, urging the public to allow the legal process to unfold.

Thobakgale emphasised the demanding conditions under which police operate while combating violent crime.

“It hasn’t been proven anywhere that they have interfered with any witness and that cannot be taken at face value to say they may interfere with witnesses if that has not happened,” he said, adding that the officers were fully aware of the serious consequences of violating bail conditions.

Bail decision questioned

In an earlier statement, Thobakgale reiterated that Sapu does not support unlawful behaviour, regardless of whether it involves police officials or civilians, and reaffirmed the principle that every accused person remains innocent until a court rules otherwise.

He further criticised the magistrate’s decision to refuse bail, stating that there was no reasonable basis to conclude that the officers would evade trial, particularly as their personal details and places of residence were known to the authorities.

“They work for the state with their pensions being held by the state via the Government Employees Pension Fund and as officers of the law, they will not interfere with witnesses involved in the case,” Thobakgale said.

The union also highlighted that the primary objective of an arrest as well as the bail system is to guarantee that an accused individual appears before court.

“We believe that the court did not act correctly by denying the members bail.”

Thobakgale indicated that Sapu plans to pursue every possible legal option to contest the bail decision, potentially taking the matter to a higher court on an urgent basis to secure the officers’ release.

The union also voiced concern that the officers will be confined over the holiday season, unable to carry out their official responsibilities or celebrate with their families.