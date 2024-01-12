SARA calls young jobless graduates to come ‘fill positions in parliament”

Young graduates have been called upon to join the ranks of SARA and get into senior positions.

New political kid on the block, the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA) has made an appeal to unemployed South Africans, who are sitting at home with their qualifications, to come and join them and “fill positions in parliament”.

A call to come join

SARA president Colleen Makhubele said the organisation was looking for 250 unemployed graduates for what he called “national duty”.

The graduates would serve in the national assembly after this year’s elections and in different provincial legislatures where SARA would be represented, according to Makhubele.

“As SARA we really think that if young people don’t show up in this election, we would have missed potentially our last opportunity to bring back real leadership to courageously change the daily lives of our people in this country. The consequences of apathy and staying out of politics is a great opportunity for the decay and corruption in SA to continue,” Makhubele said.

She said SARA was committed to holistic youth development and empowerment in efforts to ensure a prosperous future for all South Africans.

“There are very real efforts and plans underway to tackle high unemployment rate among young graduates and curb the way young people and women voters have been lulled into despondency,” Makhubele said.

According to Makbubele, it was important for young people to get engaged in politics and ensure that they are part of the country’s law makers.

“Whether young people know it or not democracy will continue without the young people and especially women’s vote and the status quo will worsen and deepen for the poor and vulnerable of this land,” she said.

Makhubele said it was time for the youth to take back the future into their own hands and not leave the decision making to the elderly generation.

“This time, young people we will not leave it to our grandparents, uncles and aunties in the villages to determine our leaders. This time will be different, we must all go out and vote,” she said.

Makhubele said there was space for those who had just matriculated to also participate in the activities of SARA.