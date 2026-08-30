Sardine deaths spread to another province as department investigates possible virus link

The department's previous update had reported a lull in incidents.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) on Sunday said it was investigating a fresh wave of sardine deaths around Gqeberha.

This comes after mass mortalities linked to pilchard herpesvirus (PHV) appeared to ease earlier in the month.

Sardines wash up in Gqeberha and Namibia

The department’s previous update had reported a lull in incidents.

“No new mass-mortality incidents had been reported since 16 August 2026,” it said.

Isolated sightings then emerged at Bakoven, Cape Town, and off Tsitsikamma.

This was followed by a larger event in the Eastern Cape.

“Widespread reports of sardines washing ashore around Gqeberha and floating offshore and within the harbour” were recorded on 27 August, according to the department. “The DFFE is investigating these new reports,” it said.

Strandings were also reported in Namibia.

“Namibian authorities have agreed to provide samples for pilchard herpesvirus (PHV) testing,” the department confirmed.

Koeberg intake basin affected

Sardines were also found at Eskom’s Koeberg power station.

“Live and dead sardines have been reported in the Koeberg cooling-water intake basin, with seals feeding on them,” the DFFE said.

Departmental access to the site was restricted because they had received a sardine sample for testing.

On the likely cause, the department was cautious. “PHV remains the leading explanation for the Western Cape mortality event,” it said.

“A link with the Gqeberha event is considered likely, but requires confirmation, and other causes and environmental contributions will also be investigated,” it added.

The department confirmed that a response structure has been established. It reported that an intergovernmental task team met on 26 August to assign responsibilities and develop a response plan.

A scientific review was scheduled for 4 September. “This assessment will inform advice on whether additional management measures are warranted,” the department stated.

Canned sardines still safe, department says

On commercial products, the department was direct.

“There is no basis to discontinue consumption of commercially produced canned sardines processed under NRCS oversight,” it said.

However, wild fish are being treated differently. The department warned the public against collecting or eating these fish or feeding them to pets due to the risks associated with their decomposition.

It added a health assurance. “PHV is not known to infect people,” it said.

A stock survey is planned for October and November.

“The DFFE will provide further updates as results and management decisions become available,” it said.