SA’s National Elephant Heritage Strategy implementation stalls

While the project has always been a five-year initiative, a request to amend the timeline is expected to be submitted due to delays in funding.

South Africa’s National Elephant Heritage Strategy (NEHS) implementation has stalled despite being tabled in parliament in November last year.

The National Elephant Heritage Strategy was tabled on 4 November 2025. This followed a parliamentary oversight visit in October 2025.

The strategy is intended to provide a framework for planning and decision-making, with a focus on developing “living landscapes” where humans and elephants coexist.

Progress on the implementation

The NEHS was approved by the minister on 8 April 2026 for publication and implementation. The process to publish the strategy for implementation in the Government Gazette is said to be underway.

A drafting team comprising the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), South African National Parks (SANParks), and the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) is being established.

Funds have been transferred to the three entities: SANParks, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, and Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, for implementation of the project activities. The first reports from these entities are expected by the end of June 2026.

While the project timeline has always been a five-year initiative (2023-2028), a request to amend it is expected to be submitted, given delays in the transfer of funds to the DFFE.

Yet to follow

The publication process for the NEHS is set to be finalised by the end of the first quarter of the 2026-27 financial year.

The NEHS will continue to facilitate engagements and consultations regarding elephants in relevant consultative processes. It will do this by ensuring that the strategic aspects of elephant conservation and sustainable use are tabled in alignment with the NEHS.