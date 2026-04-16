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Sassa cracks down on illegal queue-spot sellers

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By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

3 minute read

16 April 2026

05:14 pm

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Sassa says there is a 'mushrooming scourge' of opportunists charging beneficiaries for a place in line at its offices.

Sassa cracks down on illegal queue-spot sellers

Many people, mostly elderly and disabled, wait in long queues outside a Sassa office in Bellville, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

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The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has launched a nationwide crackdown on syndicates and individuals illegally selling queue positions at its offices.

In a stern statement released on Thursday, Sassa CEO Themba Matlou condemned the practice as “unlawful and a serious exploitation” of the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

Protecting the vulnerable

The agency noted a “mushrooming scourge” of opportunists charging beneficiaries for a place in line.

Matlou expressed deep concern for the elderly and people living with disabilities, who often bear the brunt of this exploitation.

“We take serious exception to these acts,” Matlou stated.

“They happen at the doorsteps of our offices and create an impression that we are complicit. We condemn this in the strongest possible terms and we cannot allow it to happen.”

To combat this, Sassa is strengthening its internal security systems and collaborating with law enforcement agencies to ensure those involved face criminal charges.

Additionally, Matlou issued a warning to Sassa’s own staff, promising swift action against any official found to be facilitating or ignoring the illegal trade.

Modernising the system

While acknowledging that systemic issues and service delivery challenges contribute to long waiting times, the agency is accelerating digital interventions to bypass physical queues.

Matlou urged beneficiaries to use the newly introduced eLife Certification platform.

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This self-service online portal allows clients to verify their status remotely using biometric “electronic Know Your Client” (eKYC) technology.

By completing these statutory requirements from home, beneficiaries can avoid the transport costs and physical strain associated with visiting local branches.

20 years of service

The crackdown comes as Sassa marks its 20th year of providing social assistance.

Despite current operational hurdles, the agency reaffirmed its commitment to improving the customer experience through automation and tighter security.

“We are not oblivious to our own challenges, and this is precisely why we are not resting in our laurels by encouraging our staff to hasten in the implementation of our intervention measures,” said Matlou.

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