Sassa fires four officials over R33 million social grants fraud

The Sassa officials were accused of working with syndicates to manipulate the social grants system

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed four officials from its Nebo office in Limpopo’s Sekhukhune district after they were found guilty of involvement in a R33 million social grants fraud scheme.

The dismissals follow an internal investigation that uncovered how the officials allegedly manipulated the social grants system while working with external syndicates.

Sassa said disciplinary proceedings were instituted against the officials, with dismissal imposed as the appropriate sanction.

The officials appealed the decision, but the appeals committee upheld the dismissals, reinforcing what the agency described as the seriousness of the misconduct and the need to protect public funds.

Officials worked with syndicates

According to Sassa, the investigation found that the officials collaborated with syndicates to manipulate the social grants system, resulting in fraudulent activities worth R33 million.

The agency said the outcome of the appeal confirmed its commitment to holding employees accountable for misconduct and protecting the integrity of the country’s social assistance programme.

Sassa reiterated that it has a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption, adding that social grants are intended to support vulnerable South Africans who rely on them for survival.

Sassa vows tougher action against fraud

Regional Executive Manager Mmapula Pheeha said fraudulent conduct by employees would not be tolerated.

“Fraudulent activities undermine the trust placed in Sassa and deprive vulnerable communities of much-needed support. We will continue to act decisively against any employee found guilty of misconduct,” Pheeha said.

The agency said it remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of the social grants system and ensuring that grant money reaches the rightful beneficiaries.

Sassa added that protecting public resources remains a priority and that employees found guilty of misconduct would continue to face disciplinary action.

Strengthening prevention measures

To reduce the risk of similar incidents, Sassa said it is strengthening measures to detect and prevent fraud within the organisation.

The agency said these interventions include enhanced monitoring of grant processes, stricter internal controls and ongoing ethics training for staff.

Sassa said the additional safeguards are aimed at preventing abuse of the social grants system while ensuring greater accountability among employees.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the integrity of the social assistance programme and maintaining public confidence in the administration of social grants.