Sassa fraud: 5 officials axed while Joburg office reopens

Five officials were dismissed after fraud that amounted to more than R260 million

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed five officials in Johannesburg for their roles in fraud and corruption.

The agency dismissed the officials between November 2025 and February 2026 following disciplinary hearings after eight officials were arrested for fraud at its Johannesburg local office early in 2025.

Paseka Letsatsi, Sassa spokesperson, confirmed that the disciplinary cases of the remaining three are ongoing, while the criminal cases against the eight are still before the court.

“While five officials have been dismissed, the remaining three cases are at an advanced stage pending the verdict of the presiding officers,” she said.

R260-million fraud scheme

Last year, the suspects allegedly ran a sophisticated multi-million rand scheme, creating fake Sassa profiles to steal millions in deposits.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the suspects were arrested following a meticulous investigation.

The suspects allegedly used these profiles to withdraw more than R260 million from various Sassa pay points, defrauding the grant system.

The probe revealed that the accused had used more than 150 fake Sassa and bank cards at a Shoprite supermarket in Soweto.

Sassa Johannesburg office re-opens

Sassa temporarily closed the Johannesburg local office at 1 De Villiers Street on 15 September 2025, months after the arrests.

This was to allow the agency to “strengthen internal controls, reinforce oversight mechanisms and enhance fraud prevention systems”.

They relocated staff and services during the closure to keep operations running.

“Sassa implemented alternative service arrangements to ensure uninterrupted access to essential social assistance services in Johannesburg.

“Staff and services were deployed to key sites to prevent any disruption to beneficiaries,” said Letstasi.

Sassa said the office has officially reopened and is fully operational.

‘Accountability is non-negotiable’

Sassa Chief Executive Officer Themba Matlou said the dismissals show it does not tolerate malpractice.

“The dismissal of five officials implicated in this matter sends a clear and unequivocal message that Sassa will not tolerate fraud or corruption in any form.

“Accountability is non-negotiable, and any official found guilty of misconduct will face decisive consequences. We remain committed to strengthening our systems to protect public resources and uphold the integrity of the agency,” he said.

