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‘My cousin doesn’t get to see his unborn grandchild’: Family heartbroken at scholar transport driver’s murder

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By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

3 minute read

8 September 2026

12:39 pm

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'We are deeply concerned by this senseless killing, because it involves a person providing an essential service, transporting our children'

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A scholar transport driver was fatally shot in Westbury on Monday after he had just completed a drop-off.

The City of Johannesburg’s Public Safety MMC, Cllr Moshe Koma, expressed deep concern and strongly condemned the fatal shooting.

Unknown motive for shooting

Preliminary investigations found the driver had just finished dropping off a passenger when he was approached by two armed gunmen, who opened fire on him before fleeing the scene.

The driver sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

The MMC noted that the motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

“We are deeply concerned by this senseless killing, particularly because it involves a person providing an essential service, transporting our children,” Koma noted.

“No driver, parent, learner, or member of our communities should have to live in fear of gun violence, and we call on law-enforcement agencies to work swiftly to identify and apprehend those responsible for killing.”

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and to report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

The family’s reaction

The 53-year-old driver’s cousin expressed the family’s deep despair after finding out about the incident.

“Our family is broken, and my cousin doesn’t get to see his unborn grandchild,” he said in tears, trying not to break down.

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Recalling their last conversation together, he said; “I just spoke to him last night, and he sent me a message this morning. We were going to meet up, and now he is no longer with us.”

No gang involvement

“My cousin wasn’t a part of any gang. He was transporting children and people from the States and all over the world,” he added, explaining that the 53-year-old also did tourism in Cape Town, Kruger Park, Sun City, and other provinces.

“I don’t have any words for people who did this, really. Today it’s my cousin, tomorrow it could be them. The Almighty will deal with them,” he expressed.

‘We are tired of violence’

He urged communities to rise up and stop drug use, violence, and gangs.

“This needs to stop. We are tired,

“And for those mothers who are hiding their children and hiding the guns, you should stop it.”

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