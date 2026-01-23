News

WATCH: Scholar transport: One killed, over 100 children injured in Thabazimbi crash

By Faizel Patel

23 January 2026

A Toyota Hilux was overtaking when it collided head-on with the Volkswagen Bus.

Another fatal scholar transport head-on accident in Limpopo has claimed one life and injured 109 other passengers. Picture: Limpopo Transport Department.

Barely a week after the horrific Vanderbijlpark crash, another fatal scholar transport head-on accident in Limpopo has claimed one life and injured 109 other passengers, all schoolchildren.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety said the fatal accident occurred on the R510 between Thabazimbi and Northam, near Amanda mine, in the Waterberg District, just after 6am on Thursday.

Head-on crash

It said the accident involved a Toyota Hilux LDV and a Volkswagen bus transporting school children.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the Toyota Hilux was overtaking when it collided head-on with the Volkswagen Bus. The driver of the Toyota Hilux, a 58-year-old male, was fatally injured.

One hundred and nine passengers, all school children, sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment. 103 pupils were transported to Thabazimbi Provincial Hospital, and six pupils were transported to Amderbilt Mine Hospital,” the department said.

Condolences

The department said the possible cause of the accident is attributed to “reckless driving.”

“The department extends its condolences to the family of the deceased driver and wishes the injured learners a speedy recovery.

“We urge all road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules, especially when transporting vulnerable passengers like school children,” the department said.

The department said further investigation is ongoing, and it will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Scholar transport

Scholar transport has come under scrutiny after 14 young children tragically died in a head-on crash with a truck on the R553 Golden Highway in Vanderbijlpark.

On Thursday, authorities impounded more than 60 scholar vehicles carrying more children than they were allowed to, including illegal transport vehicles and those without public driving permits (PDPs) in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

In the City of Tshwane, the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) Public Transport Unit impounded 20 minibuses for being unroadworthy and for drivers operating without the necessary licenses.

