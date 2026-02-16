Scholar transporter carrying 17 pupils involved in accident while fleeing police

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport stated the driver took his vehicle offroad before colliding with a vehicle on the N4.

A vehicle carrying 17 pupils has been involved in an accident after the driver attempted to flee authorities.

The accident occurred on the N4 near Atteridgeville in Tshwane at roughly 7am on Monday morning.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) confirmed that all 17 pupils were taken to hospital and no fatalities were reported.

Driver without valid licence

The department stated on Monday that law enforcement had unsuccessfully attempted to pull over the nine-seater Toyota Condor.

Authorities pursued the vehicle, which diverted onto an old dirt road, after which it rejoined the highway and collided with a Mercedes-Benz.

“The reckless conduct displayed in this incident is unacceptable, particularly when it involves the lives of our children.

“Scholar transport operators carry a sacred responsibility to ensure the safety of learners. Lawlessness on our roads will not be tolerated,” stated transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

The department also confirmed the driver was driving without a valid licence.

“The driver must be held accountable for endangering the lives of innocent children through irresponsible behaviour,” The MEC concluded.

Passenger liability relaxed

The provincial government has been on a compliance drive this year after an accident near Vereeniging resulted in the deaths of 14 pupils.

The department implemented stricter requirements for permit approvals and arranged discounted rates at vehicle testing centres.

Officials were at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus this weekend to remind scholar transporters of their responsibilities.

“Scholar transport operators are not just service providers; they are partners in protecting the lives of our children.

“We are intensifying relations with operators to ensure a safe, reliable, and compliant scholar transport system that parents and schools can trust,” stated Diale-Tlabela.

However, the department stated that enforcement of passenger liability insurance compliance had been temporarily relaxed to allow drivers to find suitable policy providers.

“The goal is to build a professional, safe, and sustainable scholar transport system that prioritises learner safety above all else,” the MEC concluded.

