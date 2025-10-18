‘A very litigious character’: Scopa holds off on summoning Letsoalo to RAF inquiry

The former RAF CEO's contract expired in August.

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has decided that issuing a subpoena will be a last resort to compel former Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo to appear before its inquiry.

Scopa is investigating the RAF’s financial state amid a series of allegations involving maladministration, financial misconduct, and the misuse of public funds.

The inquiry, which began earlier this month, has already heard evidence about several controversial issues, including Letsoalo’s hiring of bodyguards, the scrapping of the panel of attorneys, the end of direct claims, and communication and marketing contracts worth about R1 billion.

ALSO READ: RAF inquiry begins as MPs hear how claims are processed and search for new CEO continues

Letsoalo, whose contract expired in August, is being called to testify before the inquiry before it concludes in November.

He had been placed on special leave in May for insubordination, followed by a precautionary suspension in June.

The former RAF CEO subsequently lost a court bid to have his suspension declared unlawful.

Ex-RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo challenges Scopa inquiry

During Friday’s meeting, Scopa chairperson Songezo Zibi said the committee intended to have Letsoalo testify toward the end of inquiry to allow him to respond to any allegations that might arise during the hearings.

“That’s when we are intending to have all the decision-makers [such as] board members, former and current executives.

“That’s also when the minister and deputy minister will be appearing. It’s also for efficiency sake so we don’t call them repeatedly.

“So to the extent that may anyone make allegations, they have the benefit of hearing that and then preparing accordingly,” he said.

READ MORE: ‘Rot runs deep’ at the RAF, says former executive

Zibi explained that the committee had written to Letsoalo to secure dates for his appearance.

Although he initially did not respond to Scopa’s correspondence, he has since answered — questioning the committee’s authority to conduct the inquiry.

Letsoalo argued that only the portfolio committee on transport has the power to investigate the RAF’s affairs.

He has also requested access to certain documents he believes are necessary for his preparation and has indicated that he will confirm a date for his appearance once he feels ready.

Watch the Scopa meeting below:

Zibi said the committee had taken “reasonable steps” to ensure fairness toward all witnesses while keeping the process efficient and on track.

He, therefore, suggested the possibility of issuing a subpoena should Letsoalo fail to cooperate voluntarily.

“I would prefer that none of the witnesses need to be subpoena at all, but the difficulty that I foresee right now is a big one at the top,” Zibi said.

‘A very litigious character’

ANC MP Gijimani Jim Skosana expressed surprise at Letsoalo’s position, while DA MP Patrick Atkinson argued that Scopa’s mandate was clear and lawful.

“We do know Mr Letsoalo to be a very litigious character and at the drop of the hat does try to revert to the law or use it to his advantage when in many instances it is not the correct procedure to do that,” Atkinson said.

He added that Letsoalo’s legal approach was misguided.

“I’m fully of the opinion that we are entitled to be doing what we are doing and maybe Mr Letsoalo needs to think again about the legal line.”

READ MORE: ‘RAF execs bypass rules’: RAF’s R10 million waste

However, EFF MP Veronica Mente-Nkuna came to Letsoalo’s defence, warning that the inquiry was becoming overly personal and risked deterring future witnesses.

“We have conducted inquiries, but one thing we have never ventured into are judgmental inputs and character assassination.

“Once members of parliament have got a certain attitude against certain officials and members, you drive situation where people will be defensive,” she said, adding that some individuals would be “extra cautious” about coming to Scopa to give their testimony.

Mente-Nkuna also proposed that Scopa conduct a joint inquiry with the portfolio committee on transport.

In the end, Scopa resolved to write once again to Letsoalo, encouraging him to appear voluntarily on the specified dates before resorting to legal compulsion.

NOW READ: RAF grilled over R1-billion marketing contracts