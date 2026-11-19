The search for Anqobile Jiyela continued on Thursday with reinforced personnel after Wednesday's suspension.

The search for 11-year-old Anqobile Jiyela, swept away by floodwaters in Dobsonville, continued on Thursday with reinforced personnel following Wednesday’s weather-related suspension.

Flash floodwaters swept Anqobile away on Tuesday afternoon shortly after being dropped off by scholar transport during severe thunderstorms in greater Soweto, Gauteng.

Reinforced teams continued search for Anqobile

The search and recovery operation for the 11-year-old’s body resumed on Thursday morning in Dobsonville Extension 3 after Wednesday’s efforts were suspended due to deteriorating weather conditions.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said teams were working back from a debris blockage roughly 4 km downstream toward where the child entered the water. The focus was also on a nearby section with multiple drainage channels.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services’ Aquatic Rescue Unit searches for the body of an 11-year-old girl believed to have been swept away by water at Dobsonville Extension 3 in Soweto on 19 November 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Mulaudzi said that Thursday’s operation was reinforced by two South African Police Service (Saps) K9 unit teams, two teams of rescue technicians, and members of Tactical Security Services.

City of Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Moses Koma added that the operation includes EMC divers, Saps Water Wing, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) divers and community members from Snake Park and Dobsonville.

Mulaudzi said the search area is located between two bridges in Dobsonville. A Saps Air Wing helicopter was also used to assist with drone operations and two clear reeds.

Clearing the reeds creates the necessary space for technicians to manoeuvre and prevents them from missing potential locations on foot.

EMS hoping for breakthrough

Community members search for the body of 11-year-old Anqobile Jiyela, believed to have been swept away by water at Dobsonville Extension 3 in Soweto, 19 November 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Mulaudzi said: “We’re hoping for a breakthrough that will help the family find closure.”

Koma said his thoughts remain with Anqobile’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

“We continue to urge residents and motorists in low-lying areas to exercise extreme caution and avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges or river streams, as severe weather risks persist across Johannesburg and ultimately Greater Gauteng,” he said.

Following a near miss with the team finding a bag, Mulaudzi told eNCA that the team plans to use machetes and knives on Friday to clear reeds and advance into the targeted area.