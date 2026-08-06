Second Madlanga recommendations: Here are all the officials referred for investigation

The final report on the completion of the inquiry will be submitted on 16 November 2026.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has identified the individuals to whom the Madlanga commission has made recommendations and referrals.

The commission’s second interim report was handed to Ramaphosa on 29 May, five months after the first interim report was submitted in December 2025. Fourteen officials were mentioned in the first report for action to be taken against them, while only four were mentioned in the latest.

The final report on the completion of the inquiry will be submitted on 16 November 2026.

According to the Presidency on Thursday, the second report revisits the recommendations and referrals made in the first report based on prima facie evidence and, with one exception, confirms these recommendations now that the relevant implicated parties have appeared before the commission to give evidence.

The second report also sets out new recommendations and referrals made by the commission on the basis of evidence heard since the start of 2026.

Madlanga commission second report recommendations

The commission has recommended the institution of disciplinary proceedings and the immediate investigation of alleged criminal conduct and, if sufficient evidence is found to exist, the institution of criminal proceedings against Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, Witness G, Sergeant Fannie Nkosi and Brown Mogotsi.

Sibiya was suspended in July last year following a media briefing by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Nkosi, also suspended, remains in police custody following his arrest by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry task team on 2 April. He was arrested following his testimony before the commission and a raid at his home in Pretoria. He faces charges including defeating the ends of justice, possession of illegal ammunition and explosives and theft.

Mogotsi also remains in custody following his arrest on 15 May on charges of defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as discharging a firearm in a public or municipal area.

He is accused of orchestrating his own attempted assassination on 3 November 2025 in Vosloorus.

The second report of the Madlanga commission has also recommended that the Office of the Inspector-General for Intelligence or another functionary with the necessary authority conduct an immediate investigation into the alleged off-the-books operation of Crime Intelligence in which Mogotsi and Witness G were allegedly involved.

Recommendations from first report

In the first report, the commission made referrals for investigation into five Saps officials:

Major General Lesetja Senona, who has since resigned from his position as KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head. Major General Richard Shibiri, who has been dismissed for misconduct. Brigadier Mbangwa Nkhwashu. Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, who has been dismissed. Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

Prima facie evidence of wrongdoing was also found by the commission against these current and former employees of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality: