Security Cluster ministers convene emergency talks as anti‑immigration protests escalate

It comes amid violent anti-immigration protests that have erupted in various parts of the country in recent months.

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Ministers will convene an emergency as rising anti‑immigration protests force ministers to confront illegal foreigner tensions and fast‑track a national action plan against xenophobia.

The meeting is expected to take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday and will be attended by all the security cluster Ministers and senior officials responsible for national security.

Protests

It comes amid violent anti-immigration protests that have erupted in various parts of the country in recent months, including KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Gauteng, and the Eastern Cape.

On Tuesday, the Durban CBD descended into chaos when civil organisations, political parties, and lobby group March and March led an anti-illegal immigration protest.

Top KZN police and Home Affairs officials have stepped in to defuse tensions after foreign nationals camped outside Durban Central police station, accusing the state of leaving them undocumented and vulnerable to attack.

The group, made up largely of Congolese nationals alongside citizens from other African countries, spent two nights outside the station, claiming they had fled their homes after being targeted by anti‑migrant forces linked to the March and March movement.

Framework

Deputy Government spokesperson William Baloyi said in response to the broader challenge of illegal immigration and general social cohesion issues, the ministers will finalise a framework on the national action plan to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

“Later in the day, the Ministers will meet Political Parties, various groups and associations who have been involved in mass protests and community marches against illegal foreign nationals across the country.

“The aim of these engagements will be to establish rules of engagement in protests but also to discuss the government initiatives and approaches in dealing with the serious problem of illegal immigration,” Baloyi said.

Calls for shelter

Meanwhile, eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has urged urgent national intervention, warning that foreign nationals camping outside Durban’s Home Affairs office cannot be left on the streets without shelter or basic necessities.

Xaba noted that eThekwini continues to face mounting pressure on municipal resources as a disaster-prone city, particularly as it grapples with the ongoing challenge of securing permanent accommodation for flood victims currently housed in temporary emergency facilities across the city.