Security company ‘obligated’ to share info about missing tiger in Edenvale

Narissa Subramoney

The private security company behind the alleged capture of Edenvale’s roaming tiger has become rather cagey about details surrounding the big cat.

On Monday, SOS SA posted that it had captured the tiger, shortly after news broke of a second tiger escape in a single month in Johannesburg.

The private security company went on to share pictures of a sleeping tiger, claiming the wild animal which was being kept as a pet had been sedated and taken to a sanctuary.

After the SPCA in Edenvale was unable to corroborate SOS SA’s version of events, social media users began to express doubts about the veracity of claims made, including the pictures depicting a sleeping tiger posted by SOS SA. It was later revealed that the pictures used by SOS SA were old photos used by a tiger sanctuary years ago.

Screengrab – SOS SA Facebook page

Screengrab: SOS SA Facebook page.

ALSO READ: Young tiger’s day out comes to abrupt end as it’s recaptured in Edenvale

POPI act doesn’t include animals

As calls for clarification intensified, SOS SA responded with a link to the Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 (Popi Act). It said the Act meant it could not reveal where the tiger was.

Legal expert Dr Llewellyn Curlewis explained the Popi Act only protected the personal information of humans.

“Animals are not persons. So, for that reason, the Popi Act is not supposed to be applicable to the private information regarding animals and their particulars,” said Curlewis.

The Popi Act aims to satisfy government’s requirements with regards to personal information, based on three requirements:

To ensure employee awareness about data privacy

To provide for data subject access requests

Facilitate breach login and management

‘Obligated’ to share information

Curlewis said SOS SA was “obligated” to work with authorities, including the SPCA and police, in the interest of justice.

“There is definitely an obligation on any person who has knowledge to assist the police to eradicate any form of animal abuse and/or crimes that can be committed,” he said.

“Remember, a tiger is a dangerous animal and from that perspective, there is a real risk of danger to society, human beings and the protection of property.”

ALSO READ: It’s ‘too easy’ to own a big cat in SA – Calls mount for ban on keeping tigers as pets

Where is the tiger?

The question on everyone’s minds and lips remains unanswered for now.

The Citizen contacted SOS SA via its landline, but was told there would be no further comment on the tiger. We also sent a list of questions to SOS SA’s Gary Wilson who had not responded at the time of publishing.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said law enforcement officials could not intervene in locating the tiger because no criminal charges had been filed. Masondo couldn’t answer questions about the animal’s whereabouts.

The NSPCA also couldn’t locate the tiger. The organisation’s Douglas Wolhuter said all SPCA inspectors were out in the field, but they could not confirm whether the nine-month-old tiger had been captured.

“Sadly, I can’t comment further until we have a way forward, which we hope comes to a head tomorrow (Wednesday),” he concluded.

NOW READ: Where is the tiger? Edenvale SPCA yet to confirm safety of big cat