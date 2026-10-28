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Senior Crime Intelligence Colonel Ismael Dawood cleared after charges withdrawn

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

28 October 2026

04:09 am

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The NPA and the DPP considered representations submitted on his behalf and reviewing the available evidence.

Senior Crime Intelligence Colonel Ismael Dawood cleared after charges withdrawn

Senior Crime Intelligence Officer Colonel Ismail Dawood appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on July 21, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that Dawood faces charges of intimidation and extortion involving approximately R3.5 million. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

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Senior Crime Intelligence officer Colonel Ismael Dawood has been cleared of criminal prosecution after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) withdrew assault and extortion charges, citing a lack of evidence to support the allegations.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the DPP considered representations submitted on his behalf and reviewed the available evidence.

Assault

The State alleged that a December 2023 meeting between Dawood and a complainant in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, escalated into an assault, during which Dawood allegedly forced the complainant to hand over money before continuing to make further demands for payment.

NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the review included information that the complainant had allegedly involved other people in non-existent investment schemes, leading to demands for repayment.

“The office found that the available evidence did not support the extortion charge and was insufficient to sustain the assault charge. The representations were therefore successful, and the charges have been withdrawn.”

“The NPA remains committed to making prosecutorial decisions based on the evidence, the merits of each case and the applicable law. Every matter is assessed independently and objectively, in the interests of justice. The NPA reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law and carrying out its mandate without fear, favour or prejudice,” Mohlatlole said.

Solomon ‘Solly’ Nengwane

In June 2026, The Citizen reported that more than 20 years after the death of Solomon “Solly” Nengwane in police custody, an inquest was moving forward to determine whether senior police officers should be held accountable.

Nengwane died in 2006 after being arrested in connection with the theft of money and drugs from the Benoni Police Station.

While police claimed he suffered an asthma attack, medical evidence reportedly suggested he had been dead for hours, with allegations that he was assaulted and that a cover-up followed.

Dawood was among the persons of interest.

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assault Crime Intelligence National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) nopreml nopremm South African Police Service (SAPS)
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