Sentinel Peak rescue: Five stranded hikers brought to safety after treacherous snowstorm

They had very little warm weather gear and their food supplies were depleted.

Five hikers trapped for two nights on Sentinel Peak in the Drakensberg were dramatically rescued after heavy snowfall cut them off from the outside world, with dwindling supplies and worsening weather raising fears for their survival.

Their ordeal comes as cold and windy conditions continue to grip Gauteng and other parts of the country, with rain forecast for the Eastern Cape after heavy snowfall.

Forecasters said snow remains visible in high‑lying areas of the Eastern Cape, Lesotho, and southern KwaZulu‑Natal.

Daring rescue

Search and Rescue South Africa (Sarza) Gauteng Chairperson Kyle Nesbitt confirmed the daring operation, saying the group had been stranded since Monday night.

“They had very little warm weather gear and their food supplies were depleted. We executed a rescue with teams from Gauteng, the Free State, and Netcare 24 paramedics,” he explained to eNCA.

A forward base was set up at Witsieshoek Mountain Lodge before three rescue vehicles, fitted with snow chains, and a specialised all‑terrain vehicle were deployed up the treacherous pass.

Extreme

Nesbitt said the conditions were extreme.

“There’s always inherent risk in these activities, but rescuer safety is our first priority. The team faced snow, rain and gale‑force winds, but their training allowed them to manage and mitigate those risks.”

The rescue drive itself took two hours to cover just seven kilometres of mountain pass. Once the stranded party was reached, rescuers provided food and warmth before guiding them down. The operation concluded after midnight, with additional vehicle recoveries completed around 1am.

Good spirits

Despite the ordeal, the hikers were found in good spirits.

“They were extremely relieved to see the team. Thankfully, there were no immediate medical concerns, but had it gone another day or two, the risk would have increased as they had run out of food and water,” Nesbitt said.

Warning

He urged hikers to prepare thoroughly before venturing into the mountains.

“If you know you’re going into weather like this, you need at least 48 hours of food, proper cold‑weather gear, and an emergency plan.

“Conserve your phone battery – don’t use it as a torch. Once that connection to the outside world is gone, you’re vulnerable.”

The successful rescue highlights both the dangers of hiking in severe winter conditions and the dedication of South Africa’s volunteer rescue teams.