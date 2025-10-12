Senzo Mchunu fights back after police tried to search his house

The suspended police minister sent a legal letter accusing the police of intimidation and defamation

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu fired off legal letters to the police after officers tried to carry out a search and seizure operation at his house on Thursday.

Mchunu takes legal action

The lawyers’ letter accuses the police of trying to intimidate and defame Mchunu.

“Our client seeks an undertaking from you and your members that you will cease and desist your campaign of intimidation and defamation against him. In the circumstances, we are instructed to demand, as we hereby do, that you furnish us with the copy of the search and seizure warrant in order to challenge its validity in a competent forum,” reads the letter from Mchunu’s lawyer, Sandile July of Werkmans Attorneys.

The police’s attempt to search Mchunu’s home came on the same day they raided the residence of deputy national police commissioner for crime detection, Shadrack Sibiya. Mchunu’s chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde also said between 15 and 20 officers arrived at his home on Wednesday evening.

Nkabinde’s lawyers said they were able to confirm that Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola had sent the unit to execute a search and seizure warrant for mobile phones and laptops that may contain evidence.

Interference in police operations

It comes as two separate processes – the Madlanga commission and Parliaments ad hoc committee – are looking into KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations of political interference in police operations and the involvement of politicians in criminal cartels.

According to City Press, Brigadier William Kunene listed Mchunu, Sibiya, and businessmen Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Brown Mogotsi as suspects.

Kunene stated that police were trying to seize Mchunu’s electronic devices after evidence taken from Matlala’s phones suggested that the suspects had worked together to try to disband the provincial killings task team. This was while police were looking into a kidnapping case involving Cat Matlala in December 2024.

Messages between Mogotsi and Matlala reportedly stated that Mchunu and Sibiya were going to meet and “find a solution”.

Another message from Mogotsi said the task team was being dissolved, adding, “As we speak, they are bringing all dockets to Sibiya.”

Brigadier Kunene said these messages were sent the day after had ordered Mkhwanazi to disband the political killings task team.