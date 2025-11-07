News

JUST IN: Senzo Mchunu hands over electronic devices to police

Mchunu recently testified at the Saps Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament.

JUST IN: Senzo Mchunu hand over electronic devices to police

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu testifies at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 16 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has handed over his electronic devices to the South African Police Service (SAPS).  

Mchunu is accused of corruption, which is being probed by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into alleged political and criminal interference in the police.

Devices

Mchunu’s spokesperson, Sthembiso Mshengu, confirmed the handover.

“Mr Senzo Mchunu confirms that yesterday, on the 6th November 2025, he voluntarily handed over his electronic devices to SAPS investigators as part of an ongoing investigation.

“Mr Mchunu reiterates his full cooperation with all lawful processes and reaffirms his unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

“From the outset, Mr Mchunu has maintained that he has nothing to hide and welcomes any lawful investigation aimed at clarifying facts and upholding the integrity of public office,” Mshengu said.

Confident

Mshengu said Mchunu remains confident that due process will confirm his actions have been ethical, lawful, and consistent with his duties as a member of the Executive.

“Mr Mchunu remains focused on his responsibility to serve the people of South Africa and to safeguard the integrity of the country’s democratic institutions.”

Mchunu is currently on special leave at the request of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

*This is a developing story

