Sergeant Fannie Nkosi explains visit to KT Molefe’s mansion captured on CCTV

Nkosi was questioned about his relationship with Molefe.

Police sergeant Fannie Nkosi has defended his visit to the home of controversial businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe in Sandton, Johannesburg, telling the Madlanga commission that he was there to collect motorcycle gear.

The visit, which took place on 27 November 2024, has drawn attention after CCTV footage showed Nkosi at Molefe’s Sandhurst mansion just 10 days before the businessman’s arrest for the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Footage presented to the commission shows Nkosi arriving at the property in a white BMW allegedly linked to the office of suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

According to Crime Intelligence divisional commissioner Dumisani Khumalo, the vehicle did not have the required South African Police Service (Saps) tracking device.

Nkosi, who serves in Gauteng’s organised crime unit, was seen entering the residence and later leaving with Molefe while carrying a white paper bag.

The contents of the bag have not been disclosed.

Watch the video below:

#MadlangaCommission 9 minutes after he arrives, Sgt Nkosi is seen being escourted to his state vehicle (white BMW) by Katiso “KT” Molefe. He is seen carrying a white bag – which doesn’t seem very heavy. Khumalo eludes to possible bribe money being collected by Nkosi from Molefe. pic.twitter.com/CetO5FC4Ia – EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 4, 2025

During his testimony at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Monday, 23 March 2026, Nkosi was questioned about his relationship with Molefe.

The police sergeant described himself as a mentor to Molefe in motorcycling matters since 2021.

Nkosi previously confirmed that he had facilitated payments for Molefe’s motorcycle purchases.

In October 2023, Nkosi deposited R700 000 in cash, adding to an earlier R300 000 payment – bringing the total cost of one motorcycle to at least R1 million.

WhatsApp messages between the two further revealed Nkosi had advised Molefe to purchase Harley-Davidson clothing.

Nkosi told the commission his visit to Molefe’s home was to collect biking gear – including gloves, a helmet and a T-shirt – which he planned to return because they did not fit.

This explanation was met with scepticism by evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson.

“Why did Mr Molefe wait 11 months before arranging to return Harley-Davidson [gear] that didn’t fit? Why did you think that Harley-Davidson would accept a return after 11 months?” he asked.

Nkosi insisted the issue with sizing only became apparent much later.

He claimed that the store would accept the return and offer a replacement, as he was a “regular customer”.

“They know me; even when I bought those things I explained to them that there’s a possibility they may not fit,” Nkosi said.

Gear never returned

Chaskalson further challenged Nkosi’s account, questioning how Molefe could have failed to try on the items given his involvement in motorcycle riding.

“What was Mr Molefe wearing when you were mentoring him?” he asked.

Nkosi responded that Molefe already owned several pieces of gear, including three helmets, two different types of gloves, and jackets for both warm and cold weather.

“He was still wearing the other ones.”

Nkosi admitted that he never actually returned the items to the store.

“I went home instead.”

He acknowledged that he never attempted to return the gear at a later stage either, saying he did not consider it “necessary”.

Chaskalson pointed out that Nkosi’s affidavit suggested he had gone to the Harley-Davidson store on the same day he collected the items.

Nkosi maintained that while he had intended to return them, he ultimately did not follow through.

Trial charges

Molefe is currently out on bail totalling R500 000 and is facing multiple murder charges.

These include Swart’s killing, as well as the deaths of musician Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody, Hector “DJ Vintos” Buthelezi, and Don Tindleni.

All matters have been combined into a single trial, which is set to be heard in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg from 26 October to 4 December 2026.