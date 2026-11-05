Serial child abuser sentenced to 653 years and three life terms

The child predator committed 119 sexual offenses against three young victims between 2015 and 2024.

In a disturbing child abuse case brought before the courts, a 37-year-old man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after receiving three life sentences and an extra 653 years in prison for 119 sexual offences against three young victims.

The Welkom Regional Court, sitting as a dedicated Sexual Offences Court, handed down the massive sentence on Monday after the man admitted guilt to a long list of horrific crimes committed between 2015 and 2024.

Magistrate Mrs Lafenya convicted the perpetrator on charges ranging from rape, grooming, and child abuse to human trafficking, attempted murder, and kidnapping.

Trapping through trust

Investigator Warrant Officer Jessica Saayman from the Welkom Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit found that the man used positions of trust to get close to young girls.

He groomed his first victim between 2015 and 2020, starting when she was just 12 years old.

Then targeted a second victim between 2022 and 2024, abusing her from the age of 11.

The man repeatedly raped the children, filmed the abuse, and sold the images to a pornographic website.

He also forced the second girl to help him create explicit photos of a third child without that child knowing.

When the law finally caught up with him, the offender kidnapped the second victim, tried to kill her and himself, and destroyed his electronic devices to hide the evidence.

Strict punishment

The court handed out strict punishments across all 119 counts and ordered the fixed prison terms to run at the same time as the three life sentences.

The three life terms for rape of a minor and human trafficking.

He got 10 Years per count for sexual exploitation and distributing child pornography.

The court ordered five years per count for grooming, sexual assault, exposure to pornography, and making or holding child pornography.

15 years for attempted murder, five years for kidnapping, and three years for trying to destroy evidence and block justice.

Magistrate Lafenya also placed the man on the National Register for Sex Offenders, banned him from ever working with children, stripped him of firearm rights, and banned him from using any electronic devices while in prison.

Deserves no mercy

Prosecutor Elma van Niekerk argued that the man deserved no mercy because he systematically targeted innocent children over many years.

Van Niekerk told the court the calculated nature of the crimes warranted harsh punishment.

“Life imprisonment should be imposed as the accused’s behaviour was not a once-off mistake but a pattern of behaviour towards children over a long period of time,” van Niekerk said repulsed at the actions of the accused.

Court Preparation Officer Rosie Dube presented four victim impact statements showing how the abuse left the young victims suicidal and deeply traumatised.

Parents, be warned

Police noted that child predators rarely use physical force in the beginning. Instead, they use gifts, attention, and trust to isolate children before starting the abuse.

Welcoming the heavy sentence, Free State Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thabang Solomon Lesia commended the team for removing a dangerous predator from society.

“The provincial commissioner of the Free State, Lieutenant General Thabang Solomon Lesia, welcomed the sentence and commended Warrant Officer Jessica Saayman, Prosecutor Elma Van Niekerk, CPO Rosie Dube and all role players for ensuring that justice was served and that a dangerous predator is removed from society.”

Police urge parents to talk openly with children about body safety and to report any suspected abuse immediately by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Childline on 116.