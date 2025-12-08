Seven killed in head-on collision on N12 near Emalahleni

Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A devastating collision between a sedan and a light delivery vehicle on the N12 between Ogies and Emalahleni has claimed seven lives, with no survivors from either vehicle involved in the Monday morning crash.

The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison confirmed that five occupants from the sedan and two from the LDV died instantly in the collision on 08 December 2025.

High-speed crash suspected

According to the department, the crash occurred when one of the vehicles appeared to lose control, veering completely off the road, crossing into the opposite lane, and colliding with the oncoming vehicle.

The department explained the unusual nature of the crash given the road’s design.

“The road is such that there is space in the middle of two roadways going in opposite directions, each with multiple lanes,” the department said.

This configuration suggests the severity of the incident, with the department noting that one of the vehicles must have been travelling at excessive speed to traverse such a distance.

The sedan was carrying five people, including two females and three males, while both victims in the LDV were males.

“There were no survivors in this crash,” the department confirmed.

Investigation underway

Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The department confirmed that the probe is being conducted jointly by the police, Road Traffic Management Cooperation and the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison.

While the investigation continues, officials have indicated a possible cause.

“Reckless negligent driving cannot be ruled out,” the department said.

Call for road safety

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Mr Jackie Macie, has issued an urgent appeal to motorists to exercise greater caution on the province’s roads.

“Let us all be cautious on the road to curb needless loss of life and injury on the road.

“We should all endeavour to abide by the rules of the road at all times,” Macie said.

