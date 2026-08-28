Seven stolen transformers worth R1.5 million recovered in Tembisa crime bust

The suspects were linked to more than one type of offence, ranging from immigration violations to infrastructure crimes.

Six suspects were arrested after law enforcement officers recovered seven electricity transformers valued at roughly R1.5 million during an ongoing operation in Tembisa, the Gauteng Department of Community Safety said on Thursday.

Transformers recovered, suspects arrested

The recovery involved a joint effort by several units working together in Tembisa.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP), Gauteng Traffic Wardens Infrastructure Unit and TDP Security Services have successfully recovered seven (7) electricity transformers valued at approximately R1.5 million during an ongoing operation in Tembisa,” the department said.

The six suspects arrested in connection with the alleged offences were processed at Ivory Park Police Station.

Suspects face multiple charges

The suspects were linked to more than one type of offence, ranging from immigration violations to alleged infrastructure-related offences.

“The suspects are facing charges relating to contraventions of the Immigration Act, aiding and abetting illegal foreigners by providing accommodation, as well as the unlawful damaging, removal and destruction of electricity transmission, distribution and reticulation infrastructure,” the department said.

According to the department, the suspects were also accused of unlawfully holding equipment linked to the electricity network.

“The suspects are also facing charges relating to the unlawful possession of electricity distribution equipment and infrastructure.”

Department commends operation

The department welcomed the outcome, describing it as progress in protecting essential services.

“The Gauteng Department of Community Safety welcomes the arrests and recovery of the transformers, which shows an important step in protecting critical infrastructure and preventing further losses to communities and the electricity supply network,” the department said.

Officials also praised the officers who carried out the operation.

“The department commends all law enforcement officers involved in the operation for their continued efforts to disrupt criminal activities targeting essential infrastructure,” the department said.

The department added that the operation formed part of a broader provincial drive to safeguard public infrastructure and hold offenders accountable.