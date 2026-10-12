Several critical after bakkie carrying 15 family members overturns in KZN

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Several people were critically injured after a bakkie packed with approximately 15 family members and friends, including minors, overturned on the R617, ejecting multiple occupants and triggering a major emergency response.

The accident occurred on Sunday, 11 October 2026, near Bulwer.

Accident

Midlands EMS Howick crews were dispatched to the scene following the horrific crash.

“When paramedics arrived, they were confronted with a devastating scene. Multiple occupants had been ejected from the vehicle and were lying on the roadway, with several patients in a critical condition requiring immediate life-saving intervention,” said Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson.

Children

Robert said the incident involved both adults and children, and emergency crews worked tirelessly to assess, stabilise and transport the injured to various hospitals for urgent medical treatment.

“This was a complex and challenging operation, with multiple casualties requiring simultaneous care. Our priority was to ensure every patient received the emergency treatment needed as quickly as possible.”

Robertson said the exact circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

“The severity of the injuries highlights the devastating consequences such incidents can have on entire families,” Robertson said.

Eleven killed

Last week, eleven people were killed and nine others seriously injured in a horrific collision between a taxi and a truck on the N2 near Mtubatuba in KZN in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The taxi was reportedly transporting Maskandi music fans home from a festival in Melmoth when the crash occurred. Following the collision, the taxi caught fire, leaving nine victims burnt beyond recognition.

Condolences

KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli expressed his condolences to the victims’ families, describing the incident as a devastating tragedy. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery and thanked emergency personnel and all those who assisted at the scene.

Ntuli urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly during the early hours when fatigue can impair driving, and called on law enforcement agencies to rigorously enforce road safety regulations.

Authorities are continuing efforts to identify the deceased and investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.