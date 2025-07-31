WATCH: Several injured after thrilling amusement ride snaps in half

The ride, swinging with visitors, was operating normally at first, but the upper arm suddenly broke.

A ride at an amusement park in Saudi Arabia went horribly wrong when the ride malfunctioned and injured at least 23 people, some seriously, in an incident that terrified those watching from the sidelines.

The accident, which nightmares are made of, and a phobia that grips many people, occurred at Green Mountain Park in the Hada area near Taif on Thursday.

Accident

In videos widely shared on social media platforms, the park’s visitors can be seen on a popular thrill ride when the central pole snaps in half.

The ride, which swings with visitors, was operating normally at first, but its upper arm suddenly broke, causing it to plunge to the ground, according to Okaz.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the injuries sustained in the 360-degree ride were the result of the ride’s pole bouncing back at high speed, colliding with people on the opposite side.

Kids miraculously escape death:



Terrifying moment 360 ride crashes to ground at amusement park



23 injured, 3 in serious condition



Investigation underway as officials blasted for 'negligence' pic.twitter.com/7z3zmTG4zM July 31, 2025

ALSO READ: WATCH: Gatvol lion at Jamaica Zoo bites off man’s finger

Investigation

Others sustained various injuries as a result of falling while seated inside the ride.

According to the report, Taif hospitals declared a state of emergency and received a number of injured patients who were transferred to them after receiving first aid on-site.

Authorities have begun an urgent investigation to uncover the circumstances and causes of the accident.

سقوط إحدى ألعاب الملاهي في منتزه الجبل الأخضر بمنطقة #الهدا في #الطائف وأسفر الحادث عن 23 إصابة، بينها 3 حالات خطيرة. pic.twitter.com/7F4ToulJRx — مجتمعنا (@KSASociety) July 30, 2025

Cape Town ride goes wrong

In July 2023, a popular Cape Town pop-up playground, which offered jumping castles, obstacle courses and 16 rides, was forced to close after a swing carousel toppled over mid-ride.

According to reports, the rotating top of the carousel came loose while children were spinning at full speed through the air on the swings.

Nine riders were injured when the horror incident occurred.

According to Grand West General Manager Mervyn Naidoo, four of the injured riders were taken to the hospital. They were released with no serious injuries.

The fun park, which is owned and operated by an independent company, was closed until further notice.

ALSO READ: Child dies after jumping castle on beach explodes, catapults her six metres into the air