Severe thunderstorms and extreme fire danger expected across South Africa

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued multiple weather warnings for tomorrow, 1 December, with severe thunderstorms predicted across several provinces and extreme fire danger conditions in parts of the Western and Northern Cape.

Yellow level 2 warning issued for thunderstorms

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms that are expected to bring heavy downpours, strong winds, and large hail to multiple regions.

According to Saws, the severe weather system will result in “localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-level bridges, strong winds and possible large amounts of hail in places.”

The affected areas include Gauteng, the Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga, south-western parts of Limpopo, eastern parts of Free State and North West, as well as the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Extreme fire danger conditions in the west

While much of the country faces wet weather, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the south-western parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Western Cape, the weather service warned.

Provincial forecasts

Gauteng

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog patches clearing to partly cloudy conditions.

Saws forecasts “cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.”

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga

Morning fog will affect the escarpment and Highveld areas before cloudy and cool to warm conditions develop.

The province will experience scattered showers, though these will be isolated in the Lowveld, with partly cloudy conditions in the west.

Limpopo

Morning fog along the escarpment will give way to cloudy and warm weather.

The weather service predicts “isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers” across the province.

North West province

Morning fog in the eastern parts will clear to partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions.

The weather service expects “isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers” throughout the day.

Free State

The eastern parts of the province will experience cloudy conditions in the morning before partly cloudy and cool to warm weather develops.

Saws forecasts “isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west.”

Northern Cape

The province will be fine and warm in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers in the extreme north-east and the extreme south-east.

Coastal winds will be south to fresh to strong south-westerly.

Western Cape

Cloudy conditions in places along the south coast in the morning will clear to fine and hot to very hot weather, though it will remain warm along coastal areas.

The wind along the coast will be “moderate easterly to south-easterly along the south coast becoming moderate south-westerly in the evening, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.”

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Western half of the Eastern Cape

Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

Coastal winds will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

Morning fog in places south of the escarpment will give way to partly cloudy and warm weather.

The South African Weather Service predicts “showers and thundershowers in the north.”

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal

Morning fog over the interior will clear to cloudy and warm conditions.

The weather service expects scattered showers and thundershowers, though these will be isolated in the east. It will be cool in places in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be “light southerly to south-easterly, becoming light to moderate north-easterly in the afternoon.”

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

