Here are the Western Cape areas affected by electricity disruptions amid severe weather

Heavy rainfall, flooding and gale force winds continue to affect the Eskom network, causing multiple unplanned power outages.

As the severe weather continues unabated in the Western Cape, Eskom says it is working around the clock to restore electricity to large parts of the province affected by outages.

Heavy rainfall, flooding and gale-force winds continue to affect the Eskom network, causing multiple unplanned power outages that have left thousands of customers without electricity.

Recovery teams

The utility’s spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said Eskom recovery teams have been dispatched to attend to the various faults but face major challenges in some areas where infrastructure is inaccessible due to severe flooding and unsafe conditions.

“Eskom is working closely with Provincial Disaster Management to consolidate and review the extent and severity of network and access route damages that prohibit safe construction activities.”

Patience

Eskom has urged the public to be patient while its response teams navigate these conditions to restore power as soon as possible.

The major faults have impacted the following areas:

Cape Metropole

Eersterivier

Jamestown

Leiden, Delft

Nomzamo

Parts of Khayelitsha

Cape Winelands / Boland

Ashton

Barrydale

Bonnievale

Breerivier

Boskloof

Ceres

De Doorns, Touwsrivier and surrounding farms and traction stations

Klapmuts

Montagu

Perdeberg

Rawsonville Municipality and surrounding farms

Tulbagh

Villiersdorp

Wolseley

Garden Route

Albertinia

Karatara

Knysna

Meiringspoort

Plettenberg Bay and surrounding areas

Rheenendal

Robberg

Riversdale

Sedgefield

Stilbaai

Woodville

Wilderness

Overberg / Overstrand

Arniston

Betty’s Bay

Bredasdorp

Buffelsjag

Caledon

Gaansbaai

Grabouw and surrounding areas

Greyton

Hawston

Heidelberg

Hermanus

Kleinmond

McGregor

Napier

Onrus

Pringle Bay

Riviersonderend surrounding farms

Rooi Els

Stanford

Struisbaai

Swellendam

Vermont

West Coast

Citrusdal

Lambert’s Bay

Vredendal

Wellington’s surrounding farm areas

“Eskom wishes to thank its customers for their patience, understanding and continued support during this period,” Mokwena said.

Cape of Storms

Meanwhile, the severe storm sweeping through Cape Town and the Western Cape has left a trail of destruction, with hundreds of residents in the Breede Valley evacuated by disaster management teams.

The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) has classified the severe weather events as a national disaster.

Evacuations

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said the team assisted with mass evacuations involving approximately 400 residents.