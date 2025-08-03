Sibiya sets sights on Mkhwanazi after court bid to return to work – report

The Saps official has reportedly threatened legal action against Mkhwanazi.

Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, is taking aim at KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, following serious allegations made against him.

Last month, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola placed Sibiya on a leave of absence pending an investigation into the South African Police Service (Saps).

This decision followed Mkhwanazi’s public accusation that Sibiya is a “criminal” who engaged in misconduct by allegedly interfering with police investigations.

Mkhwanazi also accused Sibiya of colluding with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu – who has since been placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa – to disband a political killings task team.

Sibiya, in response, attributed the fallout with Mkhwanazi to the investigation into the murder of musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

He also suggested that Mkhwanazi’s accusations stem from frustration over the arrest of Saps Crime Intelligence Head Dumisani Khumalo.

Sibiya threatens legal action against Mkhwanazi for defamation

Sibiya has now reportedly threatened legal action against Mkhwanazi, claiming the KZN commissioner’s remarks have severely damaged his reputation.

According to City Press, Sibiya – through his legal representative – sent a letter dated 25 July to Mkhwanazi demanding a public retraction and formal apology.

Mkhwanazi was allegedly given five days to comply, failing which further legal steps would be considered.

When questioned by the media about the letter, Mkhwanazi reportedly reacted with irritation.

The interaction was subsequently leaked on social media.

Sibiya’s leave of absence decision questioned

The Democratic Alliance (DA) previously criticised Masemola’s decision to place Sibiya on leave rather than suspend him, arguing that it undermines proper governance and accountability within the police service.

The party highlighted the procedural difference between voluntary leave and formal suspension, stating:

“A leave of absence is typically voluntary and granted for personal reasons, such as medical or family needs.

“It carries no disciplinary implications and is not defined anywhere in the Saps discipline regulations.

“A suspension, by contrast, is imposed by the employer, either as a precautionary or disciplinary measure where serious allegations arise.

“The Saps discipline regulations explicitly empower the national commissioner to suspend a member on full pay if they are alleged to have committed misconduct and their presence could jeopardise an investigation or endanger safety or state property. That standard clearly applies here,” the DA’s 15 July statement read.

News24 recently reported that Sibiya has filed an urgent application at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria seeking to be reinstated at work.

Madlanga commission

Meanwhile, a judicial commission of inquiry has been launched, chaired by former deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, to address Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

The Madlanga commission will investigate claims of criminality, political interference, and corruption within key institutions such as Saps, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the State Security Agency (SSA), among others.

It is also empowered to summon individuals for testimony, among other functions, according to the terms of reference published in the government gazette.

The commission is expected to deliver a preliminary report in three months and a final report within six months of its formation.

