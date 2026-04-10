Shibuya: The new must-see fashion trend taking over the streets of Mzansi (PICS)

The Gen Z-inspired trend from Tokyo, Japan, is redefining street style right now.

If you have stepped out in Johannesburg or Cape Town lately, you have probably noticed it. The streets feel louder, brighter, and more experimental.

Fashion is no longer playing it safe, and the latest influence shaking things up comes straight from Tokyo.

Welcome to the era of Shibuya

Inspired by the iconic Shibuya district in Japan, this trend is all about high-energy chaos, neon lights, and fearless self-expression. Think fast-paced city life, bold silhouettes, and a sense that anything can work if you wear it with confidence.

To try the look, start with a simple base like black cargo pants or a neutral tracksuit, then layer in neon accessories; think lime green belts, hot pink bucket hats, or bright sneakers.

Mixing prints is encouraged: pair graphic tees with patterned jackets or clash your stripes and florals. Oversized denim jackets with metallic details or layering mesh tops under bold coats add extra flair.

It is the kind of aesthetic that feels like a scene from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, where style meets attitude and individuality always wins.

At its core, Shibuya represents a cultural movement.

The district has long served as the heartbeat of Tokyo’s youth culture, with its fashion roots stretching back to the 1990s when Japanese teens began pushing boundaries with vibrant colours, dramatic layering, and playful accessories.

Shibuya quickly evolved into a global hotspot for bold street style, influencing designers and trendsetters far beyond Japan.

From its famous crossing filled with moving bodies and flashing billboards to its fashion-forward youth redefining trends in real time, it reflects a spirit that is polished but unpredictable, chaotic yet intentional.

And now, that same energy has landed in Mzansi.

At the recent AXE Fine Fragrance Collection launch, Shibuya became the backdrop for a new wave of South African street style.

Picture: Supplied

Content creators and tastemakers showed up in looks that embraced clashing textures, layered prints, and bold accessories. It was not about matching. It was about mixing.

Gen Z is leading the charge, stepping out in oversized fits, futuristic shades, statement sneakers, and unexpected fabric combinations.

Metallics meet denim. Leather meets mesh.

Colour palettes shift from muted tones to electric bursts, all in one outfit. The rule is simple. There are no rules.

But this fashion moment is not just about clothing. It is part of a bigger shift.

Fragrance is now central to identity. It is no longer an afterthought but a statement. That is where AXE’s new collection steps in, aligning perfectly with this expressive generation.

Designed as a hybrid between deodorant and fine fragrance, the range delivers a premium scent experience for everyday wear.

From the crisp notes of Aqua Bergamot to the warm intensity of Copper Santal, the collection reflects the different moods of modern masculinity and, of course, personality.

Across Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town, young men are redefining what it means to show up. It is about intention, confidence, and authenticity. Looking good is no longer about excess. It is about feeling good in your skin.

Shibuya is not just a place. It is a mindset.

And right now, Mzansi is wearing it loud.

Here are some of the inspirational looks you can add to your wardrobe: