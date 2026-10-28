Shock as young teens locked up with adult inmates in police cell

Experts warn that placing children in cells with adult inmates can expose them to physical abuse, intimidation and psychological trauma.

The parents of three teenagers aged 15 and 16 have called for an investigation after the children were recently allegedly detained in a police holding cell with nine adult inmates at Ritavi police station in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

The teenagers were reportedly taken to the station after being accused of assaulting a pupil from DZJ Secondary School.

Teenagers allegedly assaulted in police holding cell

Pastor Denis Maake, a parent, said the children were arrested on Friday after school when police summoned the driver who was transporting them and instructed him to take them to the police station.

“When the children arrived, the police said they were contacting the parents of the pupil they were accused of assaulting, as well as their own parents,” Maake said.

“While they were waiting, one officer took them to the holding cell, where they stayed for more than two hours.

“They were later released and reported the horrific incident to their parents. They said they had been assaulted by inmates.”

Maake said the parents took the teenagers to hospital for medical attention and called for a full-scale investigation into the incident.

One of the teenagers, who cannot be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed they had been locked in cell number four for about three hours.

“The police officer pushed us inside and said he was going to lock the door three times. He indeed locked the door three times. We were beaten,” the teenager said.

‘Protecting children’s rights is not a favour’

Teddy Bear Foundation clinical director Dr Shaheda Omar said the incident should prompt a broader review of how police stations across South Africa safeguard children in custody.

Omar said training, supervision, proper record-keeping, compliance monitoring and effective complaints mechanisms were essential.

“Children’s rights should not depend on which police station they enter. The Constitutional Court has recognised the potentially traumatic and degrading effects of detention, particularly when children are unlawfully detained.

“As child protection practitioners we cannot remain silent when institutions entrusted with protecting children are alleged to have placed them at risk.

“Protecting children’s rights is not a favour, it is a constitutional and legal obligation,” Omar said.

Warning about risks of detaining children with adults

Willem Els, an expert from the Security Initiative for Africa, said the alleged detention of the teenagers alongside adult offenders raised serious questions about police compliance with the law.

“If these allegations are confirmed, it would constitute a serious breach of the duty to protect children in police custody.

“Detaining children alongside adults exposes them to potential intimidation, physical or sexual abuse, exploitation and psychological trauma.

“Police custody must never become an additional punishment for a child,” Els said.

“If the allegations are proven, the officers responsible should face serious consequences, potentially including dismissal and criminal prosecution, depending on the evidence. The allegations must be properly investigated before conclusions are reached.

“The potential psychological harm to the children must not be underestimated,” he said.

Calls for internal investigation into police conduct

University of Limpopo criminologist Witness Maluleke said this was not the first such case in South Africa and it is concerning that police officers increasingly find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

“The officer should be suspended pending an internal investigation. While resource and infrastructure constraints may be considered, they cannot justify conduct that violates the law,” Maluleke said.

Elizabeth Shingange, founder of the Elizabeth Foundation, said the organisation had accompanied the families to the police station to open a case.

“At the weekend, we were told the officer had been arrested. But yesterday, we received information that he would not appear in court because the matter was being addressed internally,” Shingange said.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba had not responded to WhatsApp messages seeking comment by the time of publication.