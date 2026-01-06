Shocking! Over 60 cases of child abandonment and sexual abuse in Eastern Cape in December

With women and children facing daily violence in South Africa, collective action, awareness and corporate support are vital to end this national crisis.

In a shocking revelation, over 60 cases of child abandonment and sexual abuse were registered in the Eastern Cape last month, highlighting a grim and growing crisis that demands immediate and decisive action.

This was revealed by the Eastern Cape Social Development MEC, Bukiwe Fanta, on Tuesday, 6 January 2026.

Fanta stated that the deliberate abandonment of children is a “deeply disturbing act that violates the fundamental rights of our most vulnerable citizens.”

“It is unacceptable for any parent or guardian to abandon their child, leaving them exposed to danger and neglect. Our children deserve protection, love, and care, and we must hold accountable those who fail in their responsibilities.”

ALSO READ: Childminder arrested for allegedly abusing two-year-old girl

National crisis

With women and children facing daily violence in South Africa, collective action, awareness and corporate support are vital to end this national crisis.

In December 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa said crimes against children, including abuse, neglect and abandonment, are “worryingly high” and affect the future of the country.

Figures released during Child Protection Month in May revealed that there were more than 26 000 cases of child abuse and neglect reported in South Africa during the 2024-25 financial year.

Earlier in December, the Cabinet approved the National Strategy to Accelerate Action for Children (NSAAC), which focuses on a range of interventions to improve the conditions and the development of children and adolescents in the country.

Warning

Fanta warned that acts of abandonment and abuse not only endanger the lives of children but also reflect a “serious breakdown in community and familial support systems.”

“These cases are not just statistics; they represent innocent lives that have been put at risk. We must stand united against this senseless cruelty and work together to ensure the safety of our children.”

Fanta warned parents and guardians who abandon their children or fail to protect them.

“Those found guilty of such acts will face severe legal consequences. The law is clear: abandoning a child is a crime, and we will not hesitate to take action against individuals who neglect their duties as caregivers.

“The Department of Social Development will work closely with law enforcement to investigate these cases thoroughly and ensure that justice is served.”

In response to these alarming statistics, the Department of Social Development said it is ramping up its efforts to provide support and resources for families in crisis.

ALSO READ: A shame SA has world’s highest levels of violence against women and girls, Ramaphosa says