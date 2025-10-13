Sibiya explains how he knows Brown Mogotsi and Cat Matlala

Sibiya testified before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Monday.

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has denied having any personal relationships with figures central to the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

On Monday, Sibiya testified before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating Mkhwanazi’s claims about political interference, corruption and collusion in the criminal justice system.

Mkhwanazi alleged during a 6 July media briefing that Sibiya and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu — currently on special leave — colluded to disband the political killings task team (PKTT) to protect individuals and halt investigations into organised crime.

Sibiya testifies about Brown Mogotsi

During proceedings, Sibiya gave evidence regarding North West businessman and alleged ANC member Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi, whom Mkhwanazi claimed had knowledge of police operations, including the PKTT’s disbandment, despite being an ordinary citizen.

Mkhwanazi had previously described Mogotsi as Mchunu’s “associate”, a claim the minister denied and later referred to him as a “comrade”.

Sibiya told the ad hoc committee that he knows Mogotsi as an activist from North West but does not know him personally.

“I didn’t know him; I also Googled him at some point.”

According to Sibiya, Mogotsi contacted him around December 2024 regarding tender corruption and warned him that Crime Intelligence was investigating him.

“He was just telling me something that I was aware of.”

He said he discussed the matter with Masemola due to the “strange call”.

“I have never contacted him before,” he said, adding that he sometimes receives calls from ordinary citizens, similar to politicians.

The deputy police commissioner said he met Mogotsi during ANC’s birthday celebration on 8 January while on official duty. They held a breakfast meeting, during which Mogotsi forgot to pay.

Sibiya explained he had no reason to refuse a meeting with someone he had previously spoken to over the phone.

“To me, I didn’t see anything wrong.”

Watch the ad hoc committee inquiry below:

Sibiya said he believed Mogotsi might have useful information.

“I never wanted to block him. Me, I deal with information and there’s no way I will block him.

“I will listen to him every time he calls,” Sibiya explained, adding that such information could possibly ‘save you’.

“I deal with crime. I have to get information from all over the country.”

Sibiya stressed the professional nature of their interactions:

“It’s not like we are friends, like we are close to each other.”

Cat Matlala relationship

Sibiya also addressed his connection to attempted murder accused and tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, explaining that Matlala was known to the police because he ran a hospital at the police college and was a service provider to South African Police Service.

“As far as I know, he was awarded a healthcare contract at the police college. I, however, do not know the exact details of the contract because it’s in another division.”

He said they first met when Matlala arranged a meeting, though he could not recall the exact date.

“During or about February 2024, when I was acting national commissioner, Mr Matlala set up an appointment to visit me at my office with his attorney.

“On his visit, Mr Matlala complained that he had been awarded the tender, but he was not allowed to use the facility and thus was not able to deliver in terms of the tender agreement.”

Sibiya said Matlala also provided him with a letter that his attorneys had written to Masemola.

“I did not know Mr Matlala before the meeting.”

He emphasised that he had no personal relationship with Matlala.

“We’re not friends, but at the same, I was getting to know him,” Sibiya said.

The deputy police commissioner said they met only about five times.

“He is not someone that I was really close to. It was just the beginning of knowing each other more so my interactions [with him] is really very, very limited interactions.”

Matlala’s cartel affiliations

Matlala is currently in custody in connection with an alleged 2023 assassination attempt on his former partner and actress Tebogo Thobejane.

Matlala was denied bail last month but has signalled his intention to appeal the ruling.

Meanwhile, revelations before the Madlanga commission — investigating criminality, corruption, and political interference in the justice system — have linked Matlala to the criminal cartel known as the “Big Five,” allegedly involved in drugs, kidnappings, tender fraud, extortion, and contract killings.

