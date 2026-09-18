Sick joke or warning? Mysterious flowers and noose shock motorists in Kempton Park.

It comes after nine women were brutally slain in recent days, sparking outrage, marches, and urgent calls for police and government action.

As the country reels in shock and fear from the spate of murders in Ekurhuleni, motorists were left alarmed after a chilling display of flowers and a rope noose appeared on a railway bridge in Esselen Park, Kempton Park.

The Citizen‘s regional publication, the Kempton Express, received a video on Friday showing slowing traffic along the R25.

Grim scene

The unsettling scene has raised questions about its meaning and origin, with authorities urging caution.

It comes after nine women were brutally slain in recent days, sparking outrage, marches, and urgent calls for police and government action as specialised units intensify investigations.

Authorities on Thursday confirmed that specialised detectives and national units have been deployed to investigate whether the killings were carried out by one perpetrator or multiple attackers.

Residents have voiced growing frustration and fear. The question for many of the residents is now: how many more women will die? That’s what they are asking police and the government.

Police have acknowledged the scale of the crisis and pledged to intensify efforts to track suspects and prevent further attacks.

War on the State

On Thursday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi declared that the state will not cower, warning that those behind recent violent murders of women have effectively “declared war on the state” and will be met with an uncompromising response.

Lesufi urged South Africans to remain calm but resolute.

“Someone has declared war against us, and we will not retreat. The state has the capacity to respond, and we will ensure that good governance, accountability and justice prevail.”

Reward

Lesufi rejected criticism that the state was slow to act, insisting that operations are evidence‑driven.

As investigations continue, the community remains gripped by grief and anger, pressing for decisive action to halt the violence and protect vulnerable women.

Police have offered a R400 000 reward for information that could lead to the solving of the murders and arrests of the suspect/s, and will place Kempton Park under lockdown through Operation Shanela.

The DA is also offering a cash reward of R500 000 for information that leads to the successful criminal prosecution of the murderer/s.