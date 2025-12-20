SIU to investigate financial misconduct in vaccine programmes

The investigation will look into any financial maladministration within vaccine programmes between 1 January 2021 and 19 December 2025.

Maladministration within the vaccine research and manufacturing projects at four entities will be investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The investigation was announced yesterday and will cover any improper or unlawful financial conduct between 1 January 2021 and 19 December 2025.

SIU Proclamation 304 of 2025 does not elaborate on the scale of the corruption to be investigated, simply outlining its broader mandate.

SIU vaccine investigation

The four entities to be investigated are the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, University of KwaZulu-Natal, the Technology Innovation Agency and the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The SIU will look into the entities’ procurement and contracting related to vaccine research and development projects.

“These include contracts for the development of a national vaccine manufacturing strategy, finalisation of an overarching vaccine development and manufacturing strategy, and projects related to a virus-like particles platform,” the SIU stated on Friday.

The investigation will look into any breaches of National Treasury instructions and entity policies, as well as examine the transparency and cost-effectiveness of the procurement contracts.

“The scope of the investigation includes any irregular, unlawful, or improper conduct by officials or employees of these institutions, the applicable suppliers or service providers, and any other person or entity involved,” the SIU stated.

SIU to recover funds

The proclamation states the specific infringements that the SIU will be looking for, including:

serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the institutions

improper or unlawful conduct by employees of the institutions

unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property

unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having a bearing upon state property

intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property

unlawful or improper conduct by any person, which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public or any category thereof

Should the SIU incover any unlawful conduct, it will be authorised to claw back the funds from the guilty parties.

