SIU investigating new ticketing system for state-owned bus service

The DA suspects corruption and fronting is taking place at the troubled Great North Transport.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is investigating the beleaguered Great North Transport (GNT) after the DA in Limpopo called for an investigation into allegations of corruption in the entity’s procurement process for a new electronic ticketing system.

The SIU investigation was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa 18 months ago, but the DA has since voiced its concerns, claiming there has never been any formal communication about the work done by the service provider, despite it being paid millions of rands in taxpayers’ money.

Corruption and maladministration at GNT?

The DA said the SIU must investigate the procurement process and alleged maladministration at GNT. It said almost R1 billion has failed to stabilise GNT, yet the state-owned bus company is seeking another R198.8 million while serious questions remain about procurement, weak controls and corruption.

“The DA in Limpopo has referred allegations concerning GNT’s procurement of a new electronic ticketing system to the SIU, while demanding an update on the SIU’s wide-ranging investigation into corruption and maladministration at the troubled entity,” said DA Member of the Provincial Legislature Jacques Smalle this week.

Possible fronting

The DA member said the party has received information that GNT’s ticketing service providers “may not be wholly independent and that directors or owners of companies involved may be individuals from within GNT”.

“Lending weight to these concerns is the allegation that technicians involved in previous GNT ticketing systems are again being used to install new machines. The SIU investigation into GNT was authorised by the president… and covers multiple procurement and maladministration matters, including possible unlawful conduct, losses of public money and corruption,” said Smalle.

He said GNT could not remain a financial black hole into which taxpayers are expected to pour hundreds of millions more.

“The DA has asked the SIU to investigate the alleged links between successive ticketing service providers and individuals within GNT or Limpopo Economic Development Agency (Leda), and determine whether these matters fall within the scope of its existing investigation. We have also requested an update on any findings, referrals, recoveries or recommendations arising from the existing probe.

“We have further submitted questions to the MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Tshitereke Baldwin Matibe, on previous and current ticketing contracts, company ownership, technicians used, possible interests held by GNT or Leda officials, and why the previous system is being replaced,” said Smalle.

GNT ‘no longer serving our interests’

The Forum of Limpopo Entrepreneurs (FOLE) is also seeking answers.

“GNT is not fit to be called a parastatal under the Limpopo Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (LEDET). It has now become a money-milking machine for politicians… They must allow investigations into allegations of corruption and fronting by the SIU to be completed and call it a day because it is no longer serving our interests, but the interests of a connected few,” said FOLE secretary Siviko Mabunda.

SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho confirmed that the unit received a request from the DA and that its investigation into GNT is ongoing.

“Yes, we can confirm that acting head of the SIU, Mr Leonard Lekgetho, has received a letter from the DA in Limpopo. The investigation is currently ongoing and is expected to conclude on 30 September 2026,” said Makgotho.