SIU investigation into water projects deepens

The investigation was greenlit by the President Cyril Ramaphosa in April 2024.

The Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) investigation timeline and scope into water projects linked to the Department of Water and Sanitation has extended to include Lepelle Northern Water and Sedibeng Water.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation that expands the SIU’s investigation into allegations of serious maladministration in the department. It also allows the SIU to recover any financial losses suffered by the state or department.

Ramaphosa widens SIU’s scope

The SIU’s probe is now more comprehensive because of Proclamation 287 of 2025. This covers the “Drop the Block” project and its implementation by the department and its implementing agents, Sedibeng Water and Lepelle Northern Water, including any suppliers or service providers.

Initially, the investigation was limited to the department and Sedibeng Water only.

The allegations were concerning the “Drop the Block” Project and the contract entered into in respect thereof between the department and Sedibeng Water dated 21 April 2016.

They also concern the “Almost Empty Outdoor” Campaign and the appointment of Sedibeng Water as the implementing agent in an allegedly irregular manner for the provision of generic services in 2016.

In addition, they relate to the “War on Leaks” Programme and the alleged irregular appointments of and payments to Rand Water and the Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority for the period 2015 to 2018-19.

Investigation time frame extended

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Monday that the proclamation amendment also extends the time frame of the investigation.

The time frame now starts from 1 January 2015 and ends on 12 September 2025. It was previously between 1 January 2015 and 19 April 2024.

Kganyago added that the SIU will continue to investigate any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, or wasteful expenditure incurred by the department or the state.

“The scope of the investigation also encompasses any unlawful or improper conduct by department officials or employees, as well as applicable suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity that has caused or may cause serious harm to the public’s interests,” he said.

“Furthermore, the investigation will also establish whether there was any unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money.”

The SIU will look into fraud, corruption, malpractice, and poor administration. It will also identify system flaws and provide systematic recommendations to enhance measures for preventing future losses.

SIU’s investigation outcomes

Any evidence of criminal activity that the SIU finds throughout its investigations will be forwarded to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

The SIU is empowered by the SIU Act to institute a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name.

This allows the unit to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

