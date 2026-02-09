SIU ordered to return super cars believed to belong to tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela [VIDEO]

The supercars includ Aston Martins, Ferraris, and a Rolls-Royce.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been ordered to release luxury vehicles believed to be owned by corruption-accused businessman and tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela and linked to alleged R2 billion looting at Tembisa Hospital.

In September last year, the SIU obtained a preservation order to seize the supercars from the Omar dealership in Witbank linked to Maumela. The supercars include two Aston Martins, two Ferraris, and a Rolls-Royce.

Vehicles seized

The SIU seized the vehicles from the dealership after the raid at Maumela’s Sandhurst home, where three Lamborghinis were seized in October last year.

It followed an operation by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) last year. The AFU confiscated around R400 million in assets, including luxury homes, four Lamborghinis, a Bentley, and a boat.

Return supercars

Last Friday, former Special Tribunal president Judge Margaret Victor ordered the conditional release of five luxury cars seized during an investigation into a looting scandal.

Victor found that the SIU Unit failed to disclose material facts in its original application and mandated strict conditions for the vehicles’ return to balance the dealership’s rights against the state’s need to preserve assets pending forfeiture proceedings.

The judge said the release of the vehicles is subject to Omar’s Motor Den putting up security to the satisfaction of the curator bonis, and the security shall be the equivalent of each vehicle’s market value.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says they believe the Mpumalanga dealership challenging the seizure of vehicles linked to the alleged R2-billion Tembisa Hospital corruption involving Hangwani Maumela is serving as a proxy for Maumela and others. He says the money trail in the… pic.twitter.com/78woMqv4gk — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 8, 2026

Omars Motor Den

Her ruling followed arguments by Omar’s Motor Den that the cars seized during SIU raids belonged to the dealership, not the suspects.

The vehicles will be released after the dealership provides financial security equal to their market value.

‘Proxy’

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they believe Omar’s Motor Den, challenging the seizure of vehicles linked to Maumela, is serving as a proxy for the businessman and others.

He said the money trail in the corruption saga led them to the dealership.

“These vehicles are not the ones that have been circulated on social media because people are giving the impression that we are giving back the ones that we’ve got from Maumela’s house, which is not the case.

“But, the issue here is we are of the view that this dealership is saving us a proxy for Maumela and others.

“Therefore, that is why we went to them. We didn’t just wake up and go to this dealership; we were following the sale of these cars and where the money went at Thembisa Hospital, and it ended up with them.

“That is why we went to them. Therefore, the significance of them being part of this is because of exactly that,” Kganyago said.

Pagani Huayra

In October last year, The Citizen reported that Maumela splurged on a R52 million Pagani Huayra Roadster, one of the rarest cars ever built, using ill-got millions from Tembisa Hospital through dubious, corrupt contracts.

The Pagani Huayra Roadster, one of only 100 in existence, built in Modena, Italy, was among Maumela’s R208 million car spending spree in less than two years through a syndicate of more than 40 shell companies.

