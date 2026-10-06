SIU recovers R28.5bn in cash, assets and set aside contracts, preventing R1.9bn losses

The unit recovered cash and assets, prevented potential financial losses, and secured the setting aside of contracts amounting to R28.536 billion.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) recovered R28.5 billion in cash, assets and set-aside contracts during 2025/26, preventing R1.9 billion in potential losses and securing R936 million returned to the state.

The head of the SIU, Leonard Lekgetho, said the success shown in the 2025/26 financial year highlights the significance of ongoing investigations, legal action, and collaboration between institutions in protecting public resources and strengthening accountability.

Success highlights significance of ongoing investigations – SIU head

“Fighting corruption and demanding good governance is not one person’s job,” Lekgetho said.

“It requires a whole-of-society approach involving government, law enforcement agencies, investigative and oversight institutions, whistle-blowers, civil society, the media, businesses, and every citizen.”

The SIU head said this after he appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development to give a brief on the SIU’s annual report on Tuesday.

According to the SIU, the unit recovered cash and assets, prevented potential financial losses, and secured the setting aside of contracts amounting to R28.536 billion during the 2025/26 financial year.

SIU said it protected public funds and enabled resources to be returned to the state for service delivery and development programmes.

The amount recovered includes R1.9 billion in potential losses and R936 million in cash and assets recovered.

R1.9bn in potential losses and R936m in cash and assets recovered

It also includes contracts valued at more than R25.7 billion that were set aside through legal proceedings before the Special Tribunal and the high court.

“These legal actions help protect public funds from unlawful spending and, where possible, recover and redirect them toward their intended public purposes,” the unit’s spokesperson Selby Makgotho said.

“The achievement underscores the SIU’s ongoing commitment to combating corruption, maladministration and malpractice, while safeguarding state assets.”

The SIU also maintained an unqualified audit outcome. Makgotho said this demonstrated the unit’s commitment to sound governance, accountability and careful financial management.

In terms of progress in investigations and legal action, the SIU said investigations remain at the heart of its work.

Unit closed 5 917 investigations and submitted 48 reports to Presidency

The unit closed 5 917 investigations conducted under published proclamations and submitted 48 reports to the Presidency, outlining the outcomes of investigations.

Some of the reports cover investigations involving the KwaZulu-Natal department of transport, Ithala Development Finance Corporation, the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality’s Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works, Makana Local Municipality, Tembisa Hospital in the Gauteng department of health, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality’s Water and Sanitation Services, and the department of home affairs.

SIU referred matters involving evidence of civil wrongdoing valued at R10.7 billion for civil proceedings.

Makgotho said the Prasa investigation was the largest contributor to the overall amount, with the SIU instituting and conducting civil proceedings valued at R6 909 991 311.91.

Regarding expanding capacity through lifestyle audits, the unit expanded its capacity through secondment agreements to conduct lifestyle audits at eight departments and state-owned entities.

During the year, lifestyle audits were conducted at the Community Schemes Ombud Service, Housing Development Agency, Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Northern Cape Office of the Premier, Prasa, Gauteng Office of the Premier, Limpopo department of public works, and Gauteng department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

Meanwhile, Makgotho said the SIU recognised that collaboration was important to combating corruption and ensuring accountability.

761 criminal referrals to NPA

During the period, the unit made 761 criminal referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) relating to matters involving officials, private entities and individuals suspected of criminal wrongdoing.

The SIU also referred 460 officials to their respective state institutions for disciplinary action.

“If we’re serious about ending the scourge of corruption, we need to ensure that the opportunity to commit corruption is reduced, the ability to conceal corruption is weakened, and that those responsible face appropriate consequences,” Lekgetho concluded.