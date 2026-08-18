SIU Triumphs in Maumela-linked R11m Ferrari in Tembisa graft case

The judge ruled that mounting costs outweigh claims of appreciation, as the Ferrari linked to Hangwani Maumela becomes the latest asset tied to the R2 billion Tembisa Hospital corruption probe.

The Special Tribunal has ruled that a Ferrari SF90 Stradale linked to businessman Hangwani Maumela must be sold for no less than R9.5 million, dismissing opposition from the Maumela Family Trust.

The ruling ties the luxury vehicle to the SIU’s R2 billion Tembisa Hospital corruption probe, first exposed by slain whistle‑blower Babita Deokaran.

The decision comes amid the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) sweeping R2 billion probe into corruption at Tembisa Hospital and the Gauteng Department of Health.

Ferrari

The Ferrari, purchased for R11.1 million in April 2022, has been under preservation at Ferrari South Africa. The Maumela Family Trust and Maumela himself opposed the curator’s application, arguing the car was an appreciating asset.

It is among several luxury cars preserved under a Special Tribunal order issued in September 2025 pending the finalisation of the main application.

SIU probe

The vehicles are linked to the SIU’s investigation into alleged corruption and maladministration at Tembisa Hospital.

Maumela is accused of extracting over R820 million from the hospital through a network of companies, part of a corruption web originally flagged by Deokaran.

The Maumela Family submitted valuations of R10.2 million and R10.165 million, along with two firm offers of R10 million. Ferrari South Africa countered with a R9.5 million bid, citing ongoing costs: R5,000 monthly storage, R8,333 insurance premiums, a R104,857 battery replacement, and R408,000 for warranty renewal.

Ruling

Special Tribunal President Judge Bernard Ngoepe found that, even without evidence of “rapid” depreciation, the cumulative expenses justified the sale.

He ruled that proceeds invested in an interest‑bearing account could preserve and potentially enhance the asset’s value.

Ngoepe found that ongoing insurance and storage costs could persist for an extended period, and there was no evidence of sufficient appreciation in the vehicle’s value to offset them.

Sale

He further found that the proceeds of the sale, if properly invested, could generate interest, thereby helping preserve and potentially enhance the value of the asset.

“There were sufficient grounds to authorise the sale,” Ngoepe said, dismissing a counterclaim to remove the curator and ordering the Maumela Syndicate to pay costs.

Ruling welcomed

The order authorises the curator to sell the Ferrari for no less than R9.5 million, with the proceeds deposited into a special trust account. SIU Acting Head Leonard Lekgetho welcomed the ruling, saying it demonstrates the importance of protecting assets under preservation orders.

“The SIU welcomes the Special Tribunal’s decision to authorise the sale of the Ferrari. The purpose of preservation is to protect the value of assets pending the finalisation of legal proceedings, and this judgment provides a prudent mechanism to achieve that objective while avoiding unnecessary and ongoing costs.

“The proceeds will remain preserved in an interest-bearing account and will be used strictly in accordance with the Tribunal’s order. This is an important step in ensuring that assets linked to alleged corruption are properly managed and that their value is protected for the benefit of the State and, ultimately, the people of South Africa,” said Lekgetho.

Evidence

The SIU, empowered by Proclamation 136 of 2023, is investigating allegations of corruption and maladministration at Tembisa Hospital.

Evidence pointing to possible criminal conduct has been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.

The Ferrari sale marks a significant step in a probe that has already exposed irregular contracts and lavish spending linked to the hospital scandal.

Babita Deokaran

The case traces back to Deokaran, a senior Gauteng health official assassinated on 23 August 2021 after flagging suspicious payments at Tembisa Hospital. Her report identified companies benefiting from inflated and fraudulent contracts.

The investigation into the Tembisa Hospital corruption was precipitated by the receipt of a report from the late Deokaran.

Forensic review

A forensic review by National Treasury’s Specialised Audit Services later confirmed that 14 entities tied to Maumela unlawfully secured contracts worth more than R400 million between 2019 and 2022.

Evidence showed cover‑quoting, manipulated bidding and payments diverted to extravagant lifestyles rather than hospital supplies.