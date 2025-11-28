SIU welcomes arrest of Tembisa Hospital employee in corruption case

The SIU recovered R13.5 million from official as probe uncovers R122 million in corrupt payments.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the arrest of Zacharia Tshisele, a former employee at Tembisa Hospital, following an extensive investigation into procurement irregularities that uncovered a massive corruption network involving multiple officials and service providers.

The arrest follows the SIU’s uncovering of evidence that Tshisele received unlawful gratification from various service providers at the hospital between January 2020 and September 2023.

SIU recovers millions with more expected

The SIU confirmed that Tshisele’s payment represents only a fraction of the proceeds he gained through corrupt activities.

“In November 2025, Mr Tshisele paid R13 530 904.27 to the SIU, representing a portion of his ill-got gains,” the unit stated.

“The SIU’s civil investigation to recover all proceeds of corruption from Mr Tshisele remains ongoing.”

The matter was escalated to the prosecuting authorities earlier this year.

“In April 2025, the SIU referred the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) for criminal prosecution and asset recovery,” the unit said.

ALSO READ: ‘This is the tip of the iceberg’: Motsoaledi vows more seizures in Tembisa Hospital probe

Widespread corruption network uncovered

The investigation has revealed the staggering scale of corruption at the hospital, with the SIU’s interim report documenting extensive financial misconduct.

The unit reported that “the total value of corrupt payments linked to officials and employees of the Gauteng Department of Health (GDOH) and Tembisa Hospital amounts to R122 228 000.00.”

Furthermore, the probe exposed a sophisticated network involving numerous officials at various levels of the institution.

“The SIU has identified at least 15 current and former officials involved in activities such as corruption, money laundering, collusion, and bid rigging in connection with improperly appointed service providers at Tembisa Hospital,” the investigative body stated.

According to the SIU, the corruption extended across different levels of staff, from entry-level clerks to management-level.

“These individuals abused their positions throughout the procurement process to benefit these providers and enrich themselves,” the unit explained.

The scope of the investigation continues to expand.

“The number of identified officials is expected to increase as the investigation continues,” the SIU added.

ALSO READ: SIU’s Fort Hare qualifications investigation to proceed despite Mabuyane court ruling

Extensive disciplinary action taken

The SIU has pursued comprehensive accountability measures against implicated officials, preparing numerous disciplinary referrals for departmental action.

The unit confirmed that “to date, the SIU has prepared 116 disciplinary referrals against 13 officials.”

Additionally, the unit said 108 referrals were submitted to the Gauteng health department.

The referrals related to maladministration and the improper appointment of service providers at Tembisa.

The investigative unit emphasised its determination to combat public sector corruption.

ALSO READ: The contrasting tale of two Lamborghini owners …

The investigation operates under specific presidential authority granted in 2023.

“The SIU is directed by Proclamation No. 136 of 2023 to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the Gauteng Department of Health and the Tembisa Hospital,” the unit stated.

The SIU said it leveraged its full legal powers to pursue accountability through criminal and civil channels.

“In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU has also referred any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.”

The unit outlined its authority to pursue financial recovery in court.

“Under the SIU Act, the SIU is also authorised to initiate civil proceedings in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to address any wrongdoing identified during its investigation in order, inter alia, to recover any losses suffered by the State.”

NOW READ: Ramaphosa gives SIU green light to probe SA Tourism