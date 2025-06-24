Six extortion suspects killed in shootout with police in Mthatha

Police were conducting an intelligence-driven operation when the shootout occured.

Six armed suspects were killed in a shootout with police officers in the Eastern Cape.

Police said the gun battle occurred on R61 between Mthatha and Ngcobo on Monday at about 5:30pm.

Gun battle

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, said officers were conducting an intelligence-driven operation targeting individuals suspected of involvement in extortion activities in the area when the shootout occured.

“Police stopped the vehicle, and the suspects stopped. The suspects stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire on the members. Officers returned fire in self-defence, resulting in the fatal shooting of all six suspects.

“The identities of the deceased are currently unknown. Forensic processes are underway to formally identify them,” Gantana said.

Investigation

Gantana said Saps officers remained on the scene to conduct forensic investigations and process evidence.

She said firearms recovered from the suspects will undergo ballistic analysis.

“In accordance with standard procedure and legislative mandate, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been notified and will assume full responsibility for investigating this incident,” Gantana said.

KZN shootout

Last week, five suspects were shot and killed in two separate gun battles with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The shootings occurred in Inanda on Friday, 20 June 2025.

In the first incident, police operationalised intelligence about the whereabouts of a wanted suspect, and he was cornered along the Etafuleni main road.

Wanted suspects

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspect opened fire at officers, and a shootout ensued.

“During the shootout, the suspect, who was wanted for murder, three counts of attempted murder and business robbery, was shot and fatally wounded. He was found in possession of a firearm.”

In a separate incident, four suspects wanted for murder, attempted murder and house robberies in the Inanda area were also shot dead in a gun battle with police.

Netshiunda said three firearms, whose serial numbers had been filed off, were found in the possession of the suspects.

