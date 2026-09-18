Six nabbed in Kleinsee operation targeting illegal mining and drugs

The suspects are expected to appear before the court soon.

A joint, impromptu crime-combating operation by the South African Police Service (Saps) in Port Nolloth and Kleinsee has resulted in the arrest of six suspects on several charges.

The operation also led to the seizure of suspected illicit commodities in Kleinsee, Northern Cape, on Thursday, 17 September.

The operation was conducted between 6.30am and 4.30pm to address illegal mining activities, drug-related offences and undocumented persons in the area.

Police arrested two male suspects aged 30 and 32 after they were found to be allegedly in possession of a suspected unpolished diamond.

The value of the diamond is yet to be determined.

Second arrest:

During the same operation at the residence, two more male suspects aged 40 and 42 were arrested for allegedly dealing in dagga.

The value of the dagga had an estimated street value of R9 512.

Third arrest:

In a separate operation done at a game farm near Kleinsee, two undocumented male foreign nationals, both aged 46, were arrested.

The arrest comes after they were found to be allegedly contravening section 49 (1)(a) of the Immigration Act, 2002 (Act 13 of 2002).

Illicit items discovered:

During the operation, police also seized five bags containing suspected diamond-bearing gravel at the farm.

Police said an enquiry has been opened and further investigations are underway.

The investigations aim to determine the origin and composition of the material and whether it is linked to illegal mining activities.

Authorities have since arrested the six suspects, who are expected to appear before the court soon.