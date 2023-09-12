Slumlords witch-hunt: Four suspected building hijackers held for questioning

The issue of building hijacking gained significant attention when a fire engulfed one, killing 77 people. Now, police are cracking down on sydicates.

Police during a raid of a hijacked building in Vanderbijlpark, in the Sedibeng district. Image: supplied by SAPS.

Four men believed to be the masterminds behind a number of hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg CBD have been taken in for questioning.

The men were found during an Operation Shanela raid in Vanderbijlpark, in the Sedibeng district on 9 September.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili told the media via an official statement that police had stormed into a building in the area, where they found the four men.

“The four were immediately taken in for questioning on suspicion of hijacking buildings,” she said.

She also confirmed a further six individuals were arrested for being in the country illegally.

During the raid, two girls aged 12 and 14 were found in the dilapidated building, by themselves, said Muridili. She confirmed their parents were nowhere to be found at the time.

“The two minors were taken away to a safe place by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit,” she said.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to determine the rental beneficiaries and their link to the hijacked buildings.

Image: supplied by SAPS.

Spotlight on hijacking of buildings

The issue of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg gained significant attention when a fire broke out at Usindiso building, situated at the intersection of Albert and Delvers streets in Marshalltown, which resulted in the tragic loss of at least 77 lives. The building had been illegally occupied.

Since then, Gauteng authorities have been honing in on slumlords, syndicates and illegal occupants in buildings across the CBD.

Last week, police confirmed 20 individuals were apprehended for trying to hijack a building designated to accommodate victims displaced from other hijacked buildings by the City of Johannesburg.

Those evicted were reported to be construction workers, who were revamping the building.

How are buildings hijacked?

According to law firm VisagieVos Inc, the concept of hijacked buildings and slumlords is no new thing.

The firm says acts of violence and threats typically serve as the methods through which a building is unlawfully taken over.

“When the rightful owners approach the illegal owners and occupiers of the property, they are violently threatened, making them unable or fearful to return to claim their property. Because everyone has the right to property and housing, their right cannot be imposed on, even in cases of illegal occupation,” the firm said.