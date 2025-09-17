‘Not a side hustle’: Traditional leader calls for investment in small-scale farming

Kgosi Nyalala Pilane says small-scale farmers can become a major force for growth if given access to markets and finance.

Kgosi Nyalala Pilane, leader of the Bakgatla-ba-Kgafela traditional authority, has urged government, industry and the broader public to take decisive steps in recognising and supporting small-scale farmers as a powerful economic force waiting to be unleashed.

“Small-scale farming is not a side hustle. It is a serious contributor to household food security and local employment,” Pilane said.

“With the right investment, it can become one of the most important drivers of economic growth in South Africa.”

Unlocking the potential of smallholder farmers

South Africa is home to more than two million smallholder farmers, most of whom are subsistence farmers.

Pilane said this should not be seen as a limitation, but rather a starting point for economic inclusion and rural development.

“These farmers already feed their families. Many of them feed their neighbours, too.

“What they need is access – access to markets, access to finance, access to infrastructure. If we open those doors, they will walk through them,” he said.

Pilane pointed to a number of ongoing challenges that hold small farmers back, including limited access to affordable inputs, poor infrastructure in rural areas, insecure land tenure and the lack of practical, accessible training and mentorship.

“We cannot expect farmers to grow their operations if they do not have title to their land, or if the roads leading out of their village are so bad that their produce spoils before reaching a buyer,” he said.

“Land security is not just a legal issue. It is the foundation of economic confidence.”

Call for effective support and less red tape

He welcomed support initiatives such as the Blended Finance Programme and AgriSETA training, but said these efforts need to reach the people they are meant for.

“Programmes are announced with good intentions, but they do not always find their way to the ground. We must cut the red tape and meet farmers where they are,” Pilane said.

He emphasised that transitioning small-scale farming from subsistence to commercial level is not only about agriculture, but also about transforming communities.

“A successful farm does more than put food on the table. It creates work, it builds local business, it gives young people a reason to stay and invest in their own future rather than leave for the cities,” he said.

“We are not just growing crops, we are growing economies, one field at a time.”

National opportunity for food security and growth

According to Pilane, targeted investment in rural infrastructure such as storage, digital platforms and farm-to-market logistics will have an immediate impact on farmer income and market integration.

“We have seen what can be done when farmers are supported properly. Cooperatives and partnerships, like the Spar Rural Hub, show that small-scale farmers can play in the formal economy when given a fair chance,” he said.

He also highlighted the environmental and national benefits of smallholder success.

“When more people grow food, prices stabilise. Food security improves. Climate-smart farming becomes the norm. These are not pipe dreams.

“These are outcomes within reach if we change our attitude and prioritise the farmer.”

Pilane said the time for pilot projects and scattered interventions was over.

“We must now think and act at scale. The solutions are already known. It is political will and coordination that are lacking.

“South Africa must stop treating small-scale farming as a footnote.

“It is not a welfare concern. It is a national opportunity. It is time we put our money, our policies, and our energy into the hands of the people already feeding us.”

