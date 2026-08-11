Snowstorm cuts power in Eastern Cape as Eskom battles access woes

South Africa's weather forecaster warned that heavy snowfall is likely in parts of the Eastern Cape.

Eskom has warned that hazardous weather – including snowfall, icy winds, and freezing temperatures – has disrupted electricity supply in parts of the Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape and several other parts of South Africa experienced snowfall on Monday, with the wintry conditions expected to persist into Tuesday.

Eastern Cape snow

South Africa’s weather forecaster warned that heavy snowfall is likely in parts of the Eastern Cape, while freezing temperatures, icy roads, and hazardous travel conditions are expected to continue in affected areas.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has also issued a level 6 warning for disruptive snowfall expected over the Chris Hani District, as well as the Senqu, Elundini and Matatiele municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

The heavy snow could disrupt livelihoods, cause major traffic delays and leave some communities temporarily cut off.

Electricity challenges

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said technicians are battling access challenges that could prolong restoration times in Joe Gqabi and Alfred Nzo districts.

“Communities are urged to remain patient with electricity supply restoration as our technicians are facing challenges due to adverse weather conditions. For the safety of Eskom personnel, technicians may be unable to access certain areas or safely carry out repairs while weather conditions remain hazardous.”

Restoration

Mokwena warned that this may result in longer-than-normal restoration times in the affected areas.

“Eskom is urging communities across the Eastern Cape Province to exercise extreme caution as adverse weather conditions, including snowfall, very cold temperatures, and strong winds, are impacting parts of the province.

“Eskom technicians and field teams remain committed to restoring supply as soon as it is safe and practically possible to do so,” Mokwena said.

Faults can be logged quickly using Eskom’s Alfred Chatbot online or on WhatsApp (08600 37566), the MyEskom Customer App (iStore or Google Play), the USSD self-service platform (12037566#), the Eskom Contact Centre (08600 37566), or via email at [email protected].