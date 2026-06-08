Will Ramaphosa now have illegal immigration under control?

Ramaphosa's address comes as African states evacuate some of their citizens ahead of the June 30 deadline given by lobby group March and March.

Political parties and an analyst have reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address on immigration, saying poor governance and SA’s high unemployment rate are driving anti-immigrant sentiments.

Ramaphosa on Sunday outlined various measures the government is taking to ensure the country’s borders are not porous and that all immigrants in the country are documented.

During his speech, he also emphasised that only law enforcement has the right to request documentation from migrants.

His address comes at a time when some African states are evacuating some of their citizens ahead of the June 30 deadline given by lobby group March and March.

Poor governance

Political analyst, Theo Neethling told The Citizen on Monday that the current tensions surrounding immigration and the presence of undocumented immigrants should be understood within a broader historical context.

“Serious outbreaks of xenophobic violence, particularly in Gauteng, occurred as far back as September 2019. Since then, the underlying tensions have never truly disappeared but have continued to simmer beneath the surface.

“Movements such as Operation Dudula have brought this dissatisfaction into the public spotlight through campaigns directed at undocumented immigration and its perceived impact on employment opportunities, public services, and crime.

“The March March movement subsequently added further momentum to these sentiments. In recent months, however, the situation has escalated into open conflict, violence, and displacement in several areas, accompanied by growing demands that undocumented immigrants leave South Africa,” said Neethling.

Neethling pointed to years of poor governance as part of the underlying factors.

“The South African government’s inability to effectively control the country’s borders and consistently enforce immigration laws has contributed to a growing public perception that the state has lost control of the situation.

“Where the state is perceived to be failing, space is often created for civic mobilisation and self-help initiatives, which can in some cases lead to conflict,” said Neethling.

Unemployment at the heart of the crisis

DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis reacted to Ramaphosa’s speech, saying SA’s high unemployment rate is driving a wave of anti-immigrant protests across the country.

The country’s economy has been struggling to grow since the early 2000s, with the expanded unemployment rate sitting at around 40%.

“I welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation, and his clear message that South Africa’s economic struggles are not caused by foreign nationals, but by the failure to grow the economy and create millions of jobs.

“This is the right message at a dangerous moment for our country. South Africans must reject xenophobia, uphold our constitutional values, and never allow anger over hardship to become violence against vulnerable people,” said Hill-Lewis.

He said his party will support every lawful effort in the government of national unity (GNU) to restore order and secure the country’s borders.

Hill-Lewis also blamed broken government systems for the country’s immigration problems.

He said these broken systems have turned illegal migration into a source of fear and frustration.

“That is why the work being done by Minister Leon Schreiber at Home Affairs to strengthen lawful immigration control, improve documentation, and secure the border must be welcomed. People must be in South Africa legally, and the law must be enforced by the state – not by mobs, vigilantes, or politicians who stoke hatred for votes.

“Anyone who incites violence against foreign nationals, including political leaders, must be arrested and prosecuted, and every South African must abide by the Constitution we share. We must be honest that the deeper answer to this crisis is jobs, growth and a capable state.”

ANC forced to act

Several political parties have acknowledged the frustrations of South Africans regarding undocumented immigration. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) and ActionSA have adopted strong positions, calling for the removal of undocumented immigrants from the country.

Neethling said this pressure has also compelled the ANC and other political parties to take more explicit positions on the matter.

“Immigration has consequently become an increasingly important political issue that can no longer be ignored.”