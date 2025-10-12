Social development spokesperson ‘felt threatened’ after warning by Tolashe’s aide – report

Minister Sisisi Tolashe’s aide Luvuyo Shasha has been suspended after warning suspended communications chief Lumka Oliphant that she could ‘get hurt’

More chaos has been added to the controversy surrounding the Department of Social Development and its minister, Sisisi Tolashe.

The latest incident to emerge is that of Tolashe’s parliamentary liaison officer, Luvuyo Shasha, warning the department’s suspended communications chief Lumka Oliphant she will “get hurt”.

Lumka Oliphant’s suspension

Oliphant was suspended in September after findings made by the Auditor-General. At the time, the department said it was investigating potential misconduct.

She, however, claimed her suspension had nothing to do with the Auditor-General’s report, but was linked to a news report about a R3 million trip to New York by Tolashe. Oliphant alleged the minister believed she was behind the media leaks.

Oliphant added that she was “victimised” and “ridiculed” in the department.

“Sisisi, who does not even have a Grade 12, has been ridiculing my work even though I remain one of the best performing Heads of Communication in government according to GCIS,” she said.

Spokesperson warned she could ‘get hurt’

The Sunday Times has now reported that Shasha phoned Oliphant on Saturday and told she could get hurt if she doesn’t stop her “tantrum” behaviour.

He then updated his WhatsApp status with several messages.

Oliphant said two of them felt like threats towards her. One stated that he had “warned” her, while the other said: “I will shoot you with an AK47 if you don’t listen.”

The suspended communications chief then opened a case of intimidation at the Sandton police station.

After this, the department confirmed that Shasha had been suspended.

“Acting in his [personal] capacity, the officer’s conduct is considered to have brought the minister and the department into disrepute,” acting deputy director-general Xolile Brukwe said.

Media reports intended to ‘damage my reputation’

Meanwhile, Tolashe appeared before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Social Development on Thursday.

She told the committee that the negative media reports about her department are a campaign to damage her reputation and dignity.

Some of the controversies include the expensive trip to New York, Tolashe’s advisor Ngwako Kgatla earning two government salaries, and the irregular appointment of Lesedi Mabiletja as the minister’s chief of staff. The 22-year-old Mabiletja, who was then appointed as Tolashe’s personal assistant, is Kgatla’s niece.

Tolashe has also been accused of protecting Kgatla from disciplinary charges amid allegations they are in a romantic relationship.

